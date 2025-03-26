Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Alleged Murupara police station break-in: Man charged, court appearance today

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Armed police are stationed outside Murupara Police Station and at nearby cordons as an 'active incident' unfolds. Video / Ben Fraser

A 55-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into the Murupara police station.

The man allegedly got into the unmanned police station by smashing a glass door at about 6.45am yesterday, acting Bay of Plenty District Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore said today.

“The police negotiation team engaged with the man for several hours before he was arrested outside the station without further incident, just after 12pm.”

He was charged with committing burglary with a weapon and intentional damage, and was expected to appear in the Rotorua District Court today, Sycamore said.

Inquiries were ongoing and further charges were possible.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
The smashed front door of the Murupara police station. Photo / Ben Fraser
The smashed front door of the Murupara police station. Photo / Ben Fraser

The station has been secured and repairs will begin as soon as possible, Sycamore said.

During the incident on Wednesday, armed police were stationed outside the building and police were speaking through a megaphone. Police cordoned off Pine Drive.

Following the suspect’s arrest just after noon, cordons were seen coming down soon after 12.30pm and police tape was put up around the station.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Armed police were stationed outside the Murupara police station on Pine Drive. Photo / Ben Fraser
Armed police were stationed outside the Murupara police station on Pine Drive. Photo / Ben Fraser



A white ute was parked directly outside the building.

Residents watching from a nearby cordon told the Rotorua Daily Post they understood the ute hit the police station and a person was inside the building.

Sycamore said a vehicle was not used to gain entry.

He commended police for “negotiating a tricky situation to get a peaceful resolution”.

He also thanked the Murupara community for their co-operation and understanding.

“We understand these incidents can be distressing, however there was not believed to be any risk to public safety during or following [yesterday’s] events.”


Police cordoned off part of Pine Drive in Murupara. Photo / Ben Fraser
Police cordoned off part of Pine Drive in Murupara. Photo / Ben Fraser


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post