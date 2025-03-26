Armed police are stationed outside Murupara Police Station and at nearby cordons as an 'active incident' unfolds. Video / Ben Fraser

A 55-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into the Murupara police station.

The man allegedly got into the unmanned police station by smashing a glass door at about 6.45am yesterday, acting Bay of Plenty District Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore said today.

“The police negotiation team engaged with the man for several hours before he was arrested outside the station without further incident, just after 12pm.”

He was charged with committing burglary with a weapon and intentional damage, and was expected to appear in the Rotorua District Court today, Sycamore said.

Inquiries were ongoing and further charges were possible.