Kawerau death: Three deny murdering Michael Tokona

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

Three people have been charged with murdering Michael Wakefield Tokona in Kawerau on February 26.

Three people, including two 15-year-olds, have denied murdering a man found dead on a doorstep in Kawerau two months ago.

Police have said Michael Wakefield Tokona, 51, was found at the front of an Onslow St home on February 26.

The accused trio are all in custody and appeared via audio-visual link in the High Court at Tauranga on Wednesday.

Their lawyers entered not guilty pleas on their behalf to joint charges of murder.

One, Jerome Herewini Ratahi, 21, of Taumaranui, can be named after his interim name suppression lapsed.

The 15-year-olds, from Auckland and Kawerau, cannot be named.

Ratahi was arrested in Hamilton on March 27 after a month-long police investigation. The teens were subsequently arrested.

Senior Crown prosecutor Richard Jenson told Justice Layne Harvey this was the first High Court appearance for the three defendants.

Jenson said the Crown filed a memorandum on Tuesday applying to join the three prosecution cases.

The defence lawyers did not oppose the request and Justice Layne granted it.

Ratahi’s lawyer Gerald Walsh said his client had not applied for continued name suppression.

Ratahi’s application for electronically monitored bail is set to be heard in the High Court at Hamilton on May 20.

Jenson said applications for continued name suppression for the other two defendants would be heard the same day.

Justice Harvey said a seven-week jury trial slot was available in late 2027.

A case-review hearing for the three defendants would be called in the High Court at Tauranga on July 2.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.

