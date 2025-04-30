Three people have been charged with murdering Michael Wakefield Tokona in Kawerau on February 26.

Three people, including two 15-year-olds, have denied murdering a man found dead on a doorstep in Kawerau two months ago.

Police have said Michael Wakefield Tokona, 51, was found at the front of an Onslow St home on February 26.

The accused trio are all in custody and appeared via audio-visual link in the High Court at Tauranga on Wednesday.

Their lawyers entered not guilty pleas on their behalf to joint charges of murder.

One, Jerome Herewini Ratahi, 21, of Taumaranui, can be named after his interim name suppression lapsed.