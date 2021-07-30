Kaupapa Māori mental health service Poutama Ora to get funding boost

Paul Taling. Photo / Andrew Warner

A new kaupapa Māori mental health and addiction service in Rotorua and Taupō will receive a Government funding boost.

The funding will come from a $455 million pool to increase access and choice to mental health and additional services.

The exact figure cannot be disclosed due to commercial sensitivity, according to a Government spokesperson.

The programme, Poutama Ora, is a community-based service intended to be the first point of contact for people experiencing mild to moderate mental distress or addiction issues.

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare visited Lake Okāreka in Rotorua to make the announcement on Friday.

He was joined by representatives from Te Arawa Whānau Ora, who will jointly run the programme in Rotorua with Korowai Aroha Trust.

Associate Health Minister (Māori Health) Peeni Henare. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tūwharetoa Health Charitable Trust will run the programme in Taupō.

Student Paul Taling said he joined the programme about eight weeks ago after being invited to join.

He found himself struggling emotionally after some family upheaval and felt "really blessed" to have been a part of the programme.

"It was difficult at first. I basically cried every word. It made it easier to talk about this stuff.

"I do feel stronger. Time helps but also talking about things helps. They give you the tools to do it."

Another student, Sam Runga, said he didn't think he "would be here today" if it weren't for the programme.

It had provided him with structure in his life, and a "purpose to carry on with my life".

Paul Taling. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Everyone's got something to offer. I didn't even know a waiata before this programme.

"I don't have enough words to say thank you."

Student Martina Clarke said he had been "a wannabe gangster" before coming into the programme, and it had brought his mana back.

Clarke said if he hadn't been involved in Poutama Ora, he would have probably been "a major egg".

"I wouldn't even be standing here right now trying to talk because I would have been whakamā [ashamed]."

Poutama Ora uses cultural methodologies such pūrākau (mythological traditions) and culturally relevant activities to identify, understand and address mental distress and addiction issues, a Government statement said.

Students of Poutama Ora on Lake Okāreka. Photo / Andrew Warner

Henare told Local Democracy Reporting that investment in programmes like Poutama Ora was "long overdue".

"Places like Te Arawa, a place that has strong cultural heritage, strong iwi leadership and strong whānau leadership [there's] no better place to start than here.

"We accept there is a need for clinical services for many of our people, but we also know that as Māori, kaupapa Māori approaches and by-Māori-for-Māori approaches, means that we get a different result for our people."

He said success was seen in the results from the men currently in the programme.

"Men who were confident, men who could reclaim their mana and reclaim their whakapapa, that's a great start."

He said a course that lasted six to 12 weeks wasn't enough, however, and the Government was committed to extending similar initiatives through the Māori Health Authority.

The announcement is made at Lake Okareka on Friday afternoon. Photo / Andrew Warner

There were seven dedicated kaupapa Māori services contracted to deliver support, with more planned.

Ministry of Health chief adviser Māori, mental health and addiction, Aroha Metcalf, said Māori health services were not exclusively for Māori.

"Māori wellbeing models are beneficial for all."

Ministry of Health chief adviser Māori, mental health and addiction Aroha Metcalf. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said the Wellbeing Budget aimed to extend access and choice for anybody who needed mental health services, not just severe cases, but it was early days in the rollout of the programme.

Te Arawa Whānau Ora chairman Te Ururoa Flavell said the organisation supported people with health and wellness goals and encouraged them to self-manage their health needs.

He said that included mental health, addictions, long-term conditions, nutrition, physical activity, pain management, health literacy, pregnancy and quitting smoking.

"It's important for Te Arawa Whānau Ora to provide quality programmes, underpinned by mātauranga Māori to help enrich the lives of our people."

Te Arawa Whānau Ora chief executive Paora Te Hurihanganui said the programme guided participants to develop aspirational plans, set goals and supported them to achieve the outcomes.

A spokeswoman for Henare said the exact funding provided to Poutama Ora could not be disclosed due to commercial sensitivity.

Where to get help:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389