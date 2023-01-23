A depiction of the planned Kāinga Ora 16-home housing development at Kawaha Point Rd.

Sixteen new homes have been proposed for Kawaha Point to help meet the “high demand” for housing in Rotorua, Kāinga Ora has revealed.

The “warm, dry and modern” houses would replace six older houses at 22-32 Kawaha Point Rd, helping provide Rotorua whānau in need of housing with a place to call home, it said in a statement.

A Kāinga Ora pamphlet released to the Rotorua Daily Post said the homes would be a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

All homes will be insulated with double glazing, carpeting and curtains. The development plans also include parking for each home and a garden area. A communal green space with seating and play features is planned for the centre of the development, the plans show.

Kāinga Ora will match homes to people and families on the housing register. These would be their long-term homes, with priority given to those in greatest need of a home, and locations considered by taking into account work, whānau, education and other factors.

Kāinga Ora has been moving those living in the existing homes as suitable other homes were found. After this, the demolition of the houses is expected to be completed early this year.

It planned to lodge resource consent with Rotorua Lakes Council shortly. Subject to consents, work could start on-site late this year, with completion of the new homes from late 2024.

The new public houses will be matched to people on the Housing Register, which refers to housing applicants not currently in public housing who have been assessed as eligible for housing.

As of September 30, there were 24,996 applicants on the register nationwide, up slightly from 24,546 in September 2021.

In Rotorua, there were 1011 applicants on the register, up 17 per cent from 861 at the same time last year. Of these, 501 one-bedroom homes, 324 two-bedroom homes and 132 three-bedroom homes were needed. The remaining 48 needed four or five-bedroom homes, while nine were unknown.

Of the 1011 applicants, 987 were classed as Priority A, meaning they were considered at-risk. The category includes households with a severe and persistent housing need that must be addressed immediately.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said the council was “very aware” of the shortage of homes in Rotorua, which was causing havoc for rental prices.

“There is a very real need for the Government to be providing homes for those who would never be able to afford it,” she said.

“This is a much better solution for those 16 families; to have a place to call home instead of a motel room.”

Tapsell said she had requested and given “a strong message” to Government ministers that Rotorua locals needed to be prioritised.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Felix Desmarais

“Once the consent is lodged, then council officers will be able to assess the suitability based on rules in our District Plan.”

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said it was “imperative” that Kāinga Ora engaged “fully and widely” with the local community so they knew what was going on and could be assured intensification would not have “an adverse impact” on where they lived.

He said Kāinga Ora had made several announcements for different communities over the past few months.

“It’s fair to say there’s quite a bit of anguish in the community,” he said, citing public meetings in Glenholme.

Kāinga Ora planned to circulate information about the Kawaha Point Rd development from yesterday.

Last month, Kāinga Ora revealed its revised housing plans for 54 Devon St, which showed it would no longer build six two-storey homes and would now build three two-bedroom single-storey homes after Glenholme residents convinced it to build fewer homes.

Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy said the proposed new homes showed its ongoing focus on building more warm, dry and modern homes in Rotorua “as quickly as we can”.

Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy. Photo / NZME

“Most of these 16 proposed architecturally-designed houses are two-storey [houses], and building up in this way means more housing for whānau most in need of a suitable place to call home.

“It also means we’re making best use of our existing land where we have older homes, very often on large sections.

“We continue to explore opportunities across the city to build, purchase and partner with others, and appreciate the support from many in the wider community for new public housing in Rotorua.”