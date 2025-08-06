“It’s a bit disappointing, but that’s above my pay grade.”
He said there was – and still is – the prospect of Kāinga Ora divesting a couple of properties, like the one on the corner of King St and Stewart St.
“As the mayor, I don’t like to see empty holes in the town. And yet that one has been empty for quite a while.”
While Kāinga Ora was in full flight working on the projects, multiple houses were demolished on the corner of Apanui Ave and Pounama Pl.
Luca said he had dreamed of the section being developed into housing for pensioners.
“We’ve got to try and utilise what we already have in terms of empty spaces.”
Luca said while he could not talk about it in any depth, the council would like to see the empty sections developed, and it was a matter of joining the dots.
“We’re helping, where we can, in doing something about these vacant lots. It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to talk too much more about that, but I am very concerned about getting those spaces filled up.”
He said Kāinga Ora owned 500 properties in Whakatāne, with the original plan being that every property removed would be replaced by three more.
“We will hold on to the rest of the land we own for now for possible future development.”
Proceeds from any land sales will either be reinvested in new housing or used to help reduce debt.
“The decisions made because of these reviews allow us to move forward with confidence into the next phase of our reset, but they do require us to make one-off accounting write-downs of between $190 to $220 million.
“The exact figure won’t be known until our end-of-year financial accounts are audited.”
There were 251 people in Whakatāne waiting for public housing at the end of June, 58 fewer than a year ago.
In Ōpōtiki, there were 86 people on the public housing register, compared to 91 a year ago, and Kawerau had 54 people, down from 64.