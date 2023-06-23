Ngaroma Mala Grant was passionate about the health of her communities.Picture / Supplied

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

See below for English translation

Kai te kaha akiakingia ā tātau tamariki o te rohe nei ki a whāia e rātau te huarahi o te mātauranga hauora me te tiaki taiao.

He karanga tēnei nā Te Arawa Whanau Ora ki ngā pou tono katoa ki a whakakīa e kotou te hunga hiahia ki te karahipi a Ngaroma(Mala) Grant mō te tau nei.

Ko te kaupapa tuarua he wānanga, e toru rangi te roa ka tū ki Te Matau-a-Māui.Ko te pūtake matua o te karahipi he manaaki i te rangatira e whāia nei i tana tohu paetahi ki te whakatutuki i tana huarahi mātauranga e puta mātanga nui ia hai pou hauora tiaki e tōnui ai te mauriora o Te Arawa.

He wahine mana nui a Mala Grant. Koia te poutokomanawa o Whanau Ora. Nā tana whakapau kaha i tika te tūāpapa o Te Arawa Whanau Ora, nā reira e tika ana ki a whakanuia ia e tātau katoa.

E ngākau whakapono nei te whare ki te titiro pae tawhiti i runga i ngā rautaki i whakatakotongia e Mala, hai tā rātau ko te karahipi tētehi o ngā whakaaro i toko ake e ora tonu ai te wairua o tēnei wahine whakahirahira.

’Nā te titiro pae whānui o Mala ki te manaaki i tōna iwi me ngā rangatira nei o te takiwā te uho o tēnei whare. Engari e hoa mā ko te mana o ōna whakaaro kua puta hai oranga kauaka mō te Māori anake engari mō te hāpori whānui tonu’.

He rima mano tāra te nui o te karahipi.Ko etehi o ngā kawekawe awhina o te karahipi, he nama peneheni, he whakapakari i te poutono ki te whai mātauranga, he utu hoki i te nama o ngā hui nui Hauora. Engari rā e hoa mā, tūturu me Te Arawa te whakapapapa o te poutono.

Me ka rangatira te poutono me tae ia ki te parakuihi Matariki o Te Arawa Whanau Ora ka tū ki Maketu ā te kotahi ngāhuru mā whitu o Hūrae ki reira ia whakanuia ai.Taha mai ki te kaupapa tuarua ko te hunga e ngākau whiwhita ki te taiao.

Kua ara ake he kaupapa awhina i a rātau me tēnei huarahi o te mātauranga. Engari me heke iho rātau ki Te Matau-a-Māui ā ngā rangi whakanā o te kura.Taihoa rā e mōhio ai tātau ki te kanohi o ngā rangatira tokotoru ka heke ki tēnei wānanga.

Tuatahi ake me whakapuakina e rātau ki a Harina Rupapera, te pou whakahaere mō te kaupapa Te Arawa Taiohi, te take e ngākau whiwhita ai rātau ki te taiao Māori me tēnei kaupapa ko te Poutiakitanga.Ka wehe rātau mai i Rotorua ā te tua whitu o Hūrae ka heke iho rātau ki Te Ruruku Pa ki reira wānanga ai mō ngā rangi e toru. Ko Grace Ormond te pouwhakahaere o tēnei kaupapa.

Whai pānga hoki ai a Te Arawa ki Te Mahia. Ko te rohe tēnei o Rongomaiwahine te matua wahine o Rongomaipāpā. I moea e Tūhourangi ka puta ki waho ko te iwi.Wheoi anō he kaupapa nui e whakakaha ai te hunga taiohi hai toa tiaki taiao e ora roa ai ngā wai me ngā whenua o Te Arawa. E tupu matomato ai te mātauranga hai kai mā tātau katoa.Ko ngā ritenga hoki ēnei o Te Arawa Lakes mō te hunga ka whakawhiwhia ki te tūranga nui nei:

■ Me ngakau tapatahi ki te wānanga me ngā ritenga katoa.

■ Me whakawatea i a ia hoki ki a noho wānanga i mua i te hekenga ki te wānanga.

■ Me ngākau tuwhera ia ki te taiao, me rangatira hoki āna kawenga mahi katoa ki a noho tūwhera hoki ia hai kawe, hai hapai, hai amo hoki i ngā mahi kē ka pā mai hai te wā whakatū wānanga taiao ki Te Arawa.

Mō te roanga ake o ngā kōrero tahuri noa ngā kanohi ki te whārangi o Pukamata.

— Na Raimona Inia i whakamaori

Me he tangata pakiki kē koe ki te karahipi whakapā atu ai ki a Tanya Morrison. tanya@tearawawhanauora.org.nz

Waeahia atu rānei 0800 004 554

English Translation

Rangatahi in our rohe are being offered support to advance their hauora and taiao studies.

In the first, Te Arawa Whanau Ora is calling for applications for the Ngaroma (Mala) Grant Memorial Scholarship for 2023.

The other is attendance at a three-day taiao wananga in northern Hawke’s Bay.

The scholarship aims to support a Te Arawa undergraduate studying to become qualified or employed in the health or social services with the aspiration of supporting whānau to thrive in Te Arawa.

Mala Grant was a Whānau Ora champion and helped to lay the foundations for the work Te Arawa Whānau Ora undertakes today. She died in 2020 after a battle with cancer. The agency remains committed to her legacy and considers the scholarship a fitting tribute to a wonderful woman, whose passion for Māori health was phenomenal.

“Mala’s vision to support people to work collaboratively has provided many opportunities, not only for Māori, not only for Te Arawa, but for all the communities we work with.”

The Mala Grant scholarship of $5000 is available to support undergraduate-related activities, including conference registration, travel to conference or meeting, and training or education. Applicants must whakapapa to Te Arawa.

The successful recipient will be required to attend a presentation ceremony at the Te Arawa Whanau Ora Matariki breakfast which will be held in Maketu on Tuesday, July 11.

In the second kaupapa, rangatahi who are passionate about the taiao have the opportunity to further their experience and interest at a wananga in Hawke’s Bay during the school holidays.

By the time this report is published the three lucky candidates will have been notified that they are off to Mahia which was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle.

They will have won the free trip by telling Harina Rupapera, Te Arawa Taiohi Toa Co-ordinator What makes them passionate about Kaitaikitanga and learning how to protect our Taiao. The trip is scheduled to leave Rotorua early on July 7 for the three-day wananga at Te Ruruku Pa which has been organised by Grace Ormond. Mahia is the rohe of Rongomaiwāhine, mother of Rongomaipāpā one of the wives of Tūhourangi.

The wananga is a great opportunity to build our Taiohi Kaitiaki Taiao for Te Arawa and come back and share the knowledge and learnings with Te Arawa, in a wānanga Taiao.

In return, Te Arawa Lakes Trust has a number of expectations.

Any attendee will:

■ Be committed to the wānanga and respect the tikanga

■ Commit to a preparation session before the trip, at a time the trust organises.

■ Be passionate about Taiao and have a level of competence in the work done at Te Arawa Lakes Trust.

■ Commit and make yourself available to support with preparations and hosting a wānanga Taiao in Te Arawa.

Information on the trust’s work is available on its Facebook page.











