July Gardening Guide: Tips for a fresh supply of produce

July is a good time to plant strawberries. Photo / NZME

Southerlies don't make it easy to get out working in the garden. However, gardeners still have much to do, even in winter.

We have compiled some winter gardening tips that hopefully will help ensure the continuous supply of fresh produce.

General maintenance:

1. Keep on top of weeding.

2. Add a layer of compost into the vegetable garden and around trees.

3. Prune fruit trees and roses (midwinter) to stimulate growth.

4. Make sure gardens are well draining.

5. Start planning for spring.

Edible garden

July is a good time to plant your garlic, strawberries and onion seedlings.

Strawberries are hungry feeders. They also like moist soil. Tui Strawberry Food contains the essential nutrients needed for high-yielding plants. You may either mulch around strawberry plants or use polythene for insulation and to keep the soil moist.

Wintry weather inhibits growth so many gardeners choose to plant fast-growing salad greens, silverbeet, rainbow beet and spinach to ensure a continuous supply. Pak choy is fast-growing and very giving. It also loves the cold. Like silverbeet, pak choy seedlings and brassicas can be planted all year round.

Many gardeners suggest soaking the seedlings in seaweed tonic solution before transplanting. This process will give them extra strength, help in root growth and improve their resistance to disease.

If you are thinking of planting garlic this season, make sure you use rich, well-draining soil. Plant garlic seedlings in a sunny spot. For colder areas in NZ, prepare to mulch around your garlic seedlings for insulation.

Wintry weather inhibits growth so many gardeners choose to plant fast-growing silverbeet. Photo / NZME

Flower garden

There may be less sun, but your garden doesn't have to look bleak. Brighten up your garden with antirrhinum and dianthus. Sweet peas, pansies and polyanthus can thrive in cold weather. All these flowering varieties can grow beautifully in pots as well.

Natives

Natives love the crispy, cool weather so you may still want to consider planting your hedges at this time.

Take advantage of this season to mass plant native grasses like carex red or green and juncus. Awapuni Nurseries recently launched bulk native seedlings for many varieties of native trees and grasses that are usually considered for riparian planting initiatives, like manuka, carex, juncus, flax, kanuka, cabbage tree and pittosporum.

Happy gardening!