J.P. Pomare pictured at the launch of his book In the Clearing at McLeods Booksellers in Rotorua in 2020. Photo / Andrew Warner

J.P. Pomare pictured at the launch of his book In the Clearing at McLeods Booksellers in Rotorua in 2020. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua-born author Joshua Pomare's book is being adapted into a Disney series.

The 33-year-old, also known as J.P. Pomare, told the Rotorua Daily Post he was "absolutely over the moon" that his second novel, In The Clearing, would be adapted to an eight-part Disney series called The Clearing.

Pomare, who lives in Melbourne with his wife Paige and his two-year-old daughter Blake, said filming would start at the end of June in rural Victoria.

The series will star Australian actress Miranda Otto, of Lord of the Rings fame, Guy Pearce, who starred in Memento, and Teresa Palmer from A Discovery of Witches.

Miranda Otto will star in the new series, The Clearing, based on a book by Rotorua's Josh Pomare. Photo / Getty Images

Pomare said he felt a "strong sense of pride and joy" about the adaptation of his "favourite" book.

"I still pinch myself because it's all happened so quickly and it's such a privilege to have a big streamer on board - it's very exciting.

"I'm extremely happy but it feels very much like [being] a tourist in this because it's quite glamorous - I'm just sort of taking it in and enjoying the ride."

Pomare started writing fiction books in his early twenties. Photo / Andrew Warner

The book was inspired by a cult which was "relatively unknown" outside of Victoria and was "most active" during the 1970s and 1980s.

The story is about a woman "recluse" who wanted to raise and protect her son, but did not engage in society in a way that "most of us do".

"She sort of clashes in a way with this cult that's living in the bush near here."

Pomare said it had always been a "pipe dream" to have one of his books end up on the big screen but he had never written with the intent of an adaptation.

He liked to think he wrote in a "cinematic way" and his book was often quite dialogue-heavy, with lots of action.

"There's more of the story that's not on the page, which I think film people like."

He said the potential for film was so much higher for exposure than books and hoped this would help create awareness around this work.

"It just means more people are exposed to my work, which is ultimately the goal with books - you want readers. So I think that part of it is really significant for me as well."

He said In The Clearing was dedicated to his father, Bill Pomare.

"Dad bought me a laptop when I was 18. I think he's just one of the great storytellers in my life."

His first book, Call Me Evie, was dedicated to his wife Paige and his mother, who died when he was younger.

"Dad was probably next in line in terms of how he shaped me as a human and influenced my career."

Bill Pomare pictured last year in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bill Pomare told the Rotorua Daily Post he was "very proud" of Joshua and the adaptation was a big break for his career.

"I would have been happy if I had a part in the movie but it doesn't look like I made the shortlist," he joked.

"I thought it was very good that the first book that makes it to the movies is the one that he dedicated to me," Bill said.

"I think he can go ahead and ... [be] the New Zealand Stephen King, perhaps."

Bill said Joshua was recently back in New Zealand and had stayed with him.

"His head's in a good space - he's very happy and things are coming along quite nicely for him."

The series is aiming to be on Disney Plus in the first quarter of next year.