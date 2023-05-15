Fleeing from police is a stupid, dangerous, reckless decision, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Have they lost their minds?

The number of fleeing drivers in the Bay of Plenty increased from 521 in 2021 to 902 last year — a rise of about 73 per cent, we reported this week.https://www.nzherald.co.nz/rotorua-daily-post/news/bay-of-plenty-and-rotorua-drivers-fleeing-police-numbers-rise-dramatically/M3JVE66XWVGJTJ7FU4M4TMTKGQ/

This is shocking.

Why do people make this irrational decision?

I’ve been pulled over by police in the past and many things go through my mind: What did I do? Why am I being pulled over? Maybe I was a little over the speed limit ... but I have never contemplated trying to outrun them.

It is a stupid, dangerous, reckless decision that not only puts the drivers themselves and police at risk, but every member of the public in their path.

Some of those with a criminal history may believe they are better off trying to flee rather than face whatever consequences await.

Others may think it’s fun. Thrill-seekers engage in risky behaviour for kicks, for a challenge and the adrenalin rush.

Or some may just panic, making an impulsive decision that is dangerous and potentially deadly.

RNZ reported in 2018 that according to a clinical psychologist, young people being chased by police don’t have the capacity to make sensible decisions.

When the police start chasing with their lights and sirens, a young person’s brain goes into a flight-or-fight mode, psychologist Dougal Sutherland said at the time.

They focus on getting away from the perceived danger — the police, he said.

But not every fleeing driver is pursued. The police pursuit policy is to err on the side of safety.

I feel for the police. They are put in a difficult position when someone chooses to flee. There are people who do need to be caught, but safety is paramount.

The good news is, in April, police powers were expanded.

These include the power to impound vehicles for 28 days when they have reasonable grounds to believe it was used to drive dangerously or recklessly or was driven with aggravated carelessness causing injury or death to someone.

The Government also plans to change the Sentencing Act to increase the disqualification period for drivers who clock up their second failing-to-stop offence from 12 months to two years, and their vehicles could also be permanently forfeited and sold.

The owner of a fleeing vehicle could also have their vehicle impounded for 28 days if they do not help police find the offending driver.

Let’s hope these measures begin to work and we can see that reflected in lower numbers.

These drivers need to come to their senses and understand that choosing to flee from the police is utterly the wrong call.