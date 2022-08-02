Jo Raphael: Since Nia Glassie's death, innocent children are still dying violently

Nia Glassie as a baby. Photo / File

OPINION

Spun on a hot setting in a tumble drier, hung from a clothesline and spun around, held over a burning fire, used to practise wrestling moves, shoved into piles of rubbish, given cold baths, dragged through a sandpit, thrown at walls and dropped from heights.

Those not familiar with the case of Rotorua child murder victim Nia Glassie could be forgiven for assuming the above litany was something an over-exuberant child might playfully do with a doll or stuffed animal.

But these things did not happen to a toy.

They happened to a living, breathing little girl.

A little girl who ultimately succumbed to this horrific abuse - the final blow came in the form of a kick to her head.

She was then left suffering for 33 hours before she was taken to the hospital.

The abuse she was subjected to was inflicted by those who were meant to care for her - a familiar scenario for most child abuse victims.

I remember when the story of Nia's abuse first broke in Rotorua, in the very neighbourhood I grew up in.

It's a time I will never forget.

I was a sub-editor, with only a couple of years experience. I remember editing stories about Nia, the abuse, and the court case, with tears streaming down my face.

I had to process the now famous photograph of Nia, wearing her pretty yellow sun hat and sundress, sitting in her car seat, her smiling eyes shining out of the picture, looking as if she's about to have a day at the beach or the lake, over and over again, with every story that we published.

It's something I imagined for her - that she got those days at the beach or lake. I doubt she ever did though.

It's been 15 years since she died - she would have turned 18 this year.

And since her death in 2007, 174 children have been killed with the most being in the Central police district, Canterbury and Bay of Plenty.

With cases of assault and neglect, the Bay of Plenty far outweighs other police regions.

But let's let that figure sink in.

174 deaths.

This utterly shameful statistic is a horrific, stark reminder that while we wring our hands, march in the streets, and call on our leaders to do something about this problem, nothing has changed.

Nothing.

The abuse is still happening. Innocent children are still dying violently.

Retired coroner Wallace Bain is calling for spot checks on homes with children. This was his recommendation after the inquest into Nia's death.

It was the only recommendation to not have been followed. Bain now, quite rightly, wonders if child abuse rates would have fallen if it had been.

Why has it not been acted upon? Can anyone in authority answer this?

He's also calling for it to be an offence for those who do nothing to stop child abuse, backing recent calls for more to be done about reporting children at risk.

I believe people who know child abuse is going on and do nothing about it are just as guilty as those perpetrating the abuse.

There are no grey areas here. This is clear-cut.

Spot checks? Great idea. Who cares if you are inconveniencing a family for 15 minutes every so often? If it saves young lives, isn't it worth it?

Rotorua Lakes councillor and outspoken social issues advocate Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is correct when she says getting to the root cause of other problems was also needed, such as inadequate housing, lack of money and health problems.

I don't profess to have all the answers but surely stronger families, better parenting, more love and care, and education will help ensure children don't grow up to be child killers.

Tougher penalties are also needed - including life in prison without parole. No minimum jail time. No second chance. These killers should never step outside a prison again.

Child abuse and killings are a national shame and the people who commit these atrocious crimes are, in my view, the worst criminals.

My fear is nothing will change and we will be saying the same things and wringing our hands the same way over the same statistics in another 15 years.

There is, however, one thing people can do if they think a child is being abused.

Tell the police or Oranga Tamariki - and potentially save a child's life.

What to do if you think a child is being abused

If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call police on 111.

If you're worried about a child and want to make a referral or report of concern, call on Oranga Tamariki on 0508 FAMILY (0508 326 459) or email contact@ot.govt.nz.