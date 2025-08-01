A veteran rescuer says he “became the rescuee” when floodwaters swallowed his truck during a mission to save a stranded woman.
Motu and Rangitaiki Jet Boat Tours owner and operator Mark Looney was on his way to transport an electrician around a solar panel farm when he saw awoman perched on top of her car, stranded by floodwaters.
Looney’s truck was not the only victim of the floodwaters. Several other vehicles were completely submerged, and roads and properties were also impacted.
Steven Woods, who owns Motu Helicopters and operates under a licence with Heli-Hire Limited, described the region’s flooding as among the “worst amount of water” he had seen in 25 years of flying.
Woods said Looney was always there for the community with his jet boat “when s**t hits the fan”. Woods had offered Looney a vehicle to use while his truck was out of action.
Woods did up to 12 helicopter flights between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne on Wednesday, transporting stranded workers home.
