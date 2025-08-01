Advertisement
Jet boater loses truck rescuing woman stranded in Bay of Plenty floodwaters

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Footage of flooding in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. Video / Bay of Plenty Helicopters, supplied
Mark Looney's truck and trailer got caught in the flood waters as he was trying to get his jetboat to a scene to help with another rescue.
A veteran rescuer says he “became the rescuee” when floodwaters swallowed his truck during a mission to save a stranded woman.

Motu and Rangitaiki Jet Boat Tours owner and operator Mark Looney was on his way to transport an electrician around a solar panel farm when he saw a

