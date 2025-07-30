Footage taken by Bay of Plenty Helicopters showed the extent of the flooding on Wednesday after 24 hours of heavy rain.
Roads and properties can be seen completely submerged, with vehicles attempting to negotiate the floodwaters.
Several vehicles had to be pulled from floodwaters, One person was rescued from the top of their vehicle after attempting to travel through floodwaters on SH2 near Waiotahe Valley Rd.
Police said a member of the public helped the person to safety before police arrived.
“Thankfully, the person did not require medical attention, however, incidents like this are a reminder to the public to take caution around flooded areas,” Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Nicky Cooney said.
Whakatāne District Council activated its Emergency Operations Centre on Wednesday.
A video sent to the Rotorua Daily Post showed a vehicle being pulled out of floodwaters on Reid Rd near Ruatoki, and Tāneatua School had closed because of the flooding.