Roads are reopening in the Eastern Bay of Plenty this morning after floodwaters inundated the region, cutting off access.

The main routes between Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki - Wainui Rd and State Highway 2 Waimana Gorge - were still closed early this morning.

NZ Transport Agency said SH2 was scheduled to reopen at 9am.

“Crews have now begun clearing flood debris and culverts to ensure the road can be safely reopened.

When travelling through, people are urged to slow down, increase following distances and drive to the conditions," the agency said.