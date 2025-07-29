Rotoiti resident Talia Wahapango said a slip was blocking both lanes on SH30 at Ruato Bay when she tried to travel to Rotorua at 4.30am to go to the gym.

“I tried going to work at 7am and got turned around again. Sometimes Mother Nature schedules a day off for you.”

SH30 TIKITERE TO ROTOMA - SLIPS - 7:45AM

Due to multiple slips the road is CLOSED between Tiketere and SH34. No detour is available. Avoid the area or delay your journey. ^EH pic.twitter.com/hYPnDnK4bR — NZ Transport Agency - Waikato & Bay of Plenty (@nztawbop) July 29, 2025

A power outage has affected 653 properties at Pongakawa this morning with a site investigation under way.

Rainfall amounts

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed the region overnight, with 152mm recorded in the 24 hours up to 7am in Rotorua, MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said.

Tauranga received 72mm and Whakatāne 75mm in the same period.

“A few other stations recorded around 150mm, at Rotoehu, Waimana, Kawerau,” Bakker said.

In the Coromandel, Whitianga received 97mm while stations in the ranges recorded 160 to 170mm.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch 🌩🟡



Area: Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Gisborne

Period: 2hrs 30min from 7:30am - 10am Wed, 30 Jul



Rain with heavy falls is expected to affect the Bay of Plenty and the far north of Gisborne during Wednesday morning, and there is a moderate risk of… pic.twitter.com/tkiV2AyHS4 — MetService (@MetService) July 29, 2025

“So we’ve still got Coromandel and Bay of Plenty being affected by this heavy rain, but it is all moving through this morning.”

Bay of Plenty Regional Council spokesman said the Kaituna and Parati Rivers had reached second warning level this morning.

The Whakatane River had reached first warning level.

The council is advising that stock on low-lying land immediately beside the Rangitāiki River and particularly in areas upstream from Te Teko be moved to higher ground, due to a risk of flooding.

This warning does not apply to areas protected by stopbanks and the Regional Council stressed there was no risk of flooding in Edgecumbe or the Rangitāiki Plains area.

Current river inflows into the Matahina Dam exceed generation capacity and Manawa Energy have advised that water will be spilled from the dam.

The increased river flow means that floodwater could cover land immediately beside the Rangitāiki River.

Council weather updates

Rotorua Lakes Council contractors have been busy overnight dealing with reports of surface flooding, treefalls and slips around the Rotorua district.

They are out across the district today to continue clearing trees and slips and council staff will continue to monitor waterways.

The rain is expected to ease today but drivers should continue to take extra care on the roads and those living near waterways should stay alert for rising water levels.

Reports received and attended to by contractor crews to date:

Surface flooding on Shirley St reported just before 7pm last night: signs erected

Tree down on Tarawera Rd reported just before 10.30pm: cleared

Surface flooding on Ashpit Rd blocking one lane, reported 2.25am: signs erected

Tree down blocking Dansey Rd, reported 3.48am: cleared but further clean-up required

Trees down on Hamurana Rd and large slip blocking much of the road, reported 6.25am today: traffic management in place

Trees down on Maniatutu Rd, reported 6.27am today: crews to attend

Tree down on Endean Rd, blocking both lanes: crews to clear

Tree blocking both lanes on Spencer Rd, reported this morning: crews to clear

The Whakatāne District Council is urging motorists to stay off the roads or be very careful as more rain rolls over the district this morning, flooding roads.

Many roads are closed because of flooding, slips and trees crashing down. The council said it was expecting Wainui Rd and Rewatu Rd to flood and would likely close.

It says it also expects the Waimana Gorge to close.

Large downpours are expected in the area at 8am.

“We urge you to stay off the roads if at all possible. If you absolutely have to be on the roads, drive like you’ve got a space saver on, or your nan’s in the car,” the council said.

It also said a “huge amount” of rain had fallen overnight.

Whakatake road updates:

Reid Rd - CLOSED - flooding

Awahou Rd - CLOSED - flooding

Hogg Rd - BLOCKED - tree across road

Wainui Rd - SLIPS - drive with caution

Pokairoa Rd - TREES DOWN - drive with caution

Ngamotu Rd - TREES DOWN - drive with caution

Meanwhile, a section of SH2 in the Bay of Plenty is closed after a milk truck rolled late last night.

The truck rolled between Matatā and Edgecumbe about 11.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said the driver sustained minor injuries.

“The intersection of State Highway 34 and State Highway 2 is currently cordoned off, as well as State Highway 2 and Omeheu Rd.”