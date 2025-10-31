Van Kempen said Dean had driven to the pools with a man and police had spoken to that person.

“He was seen walking off up the stream and he was never seen again.”

Van Kempen said police were not looking for anyone relating to Dean’s disappearance unless new information came to light.

“At this point, police do not believe foul play was involved.”

The police Search and Rescue squad’s extensive aerial and ground search had been scaled back.

He wouldn’t be drawn on theories as to what happened to Dean.

“The case is certainly not closed. If we get any information, we will investigate it.”

Tokoroa teacher Jayleb-Che Dean, 36, vanished on September 30.

Dean’s family has been vocal in their belief that some people knew more about his disappearance.

In a public social media post, Dean’s brother Aaron said: “You know where Jayleb is”.

“We are talking to you directly now. Every day we wake up hoping it was all a mistake. It wasn’t. Our family is breaking, and you hold the answer that could bring him home.”

“Give him back to us. No more hiding. No more running. We are not asking, we are demanding the truth. We will keep searching, we will keep talking to anyone who will help, and we will follow every lead until we have answers.”

The message warned it was only a matter of time before they would be found out.

Search and Rescue teams and members of Jayleb-Che Dean's family have been searching the bush, waterways and farming area surrounding the pools in the weeks since he went missing.

“If you care even a little about what happens next, make the call. There is still a chance for you to be a part of making this right.”

Aaron Dean told the Rotorua Daily Post this morning the family’s meeting with police was positive.

“They were wanting us to know where they were at and what they still have to do. The Search and Rescue team was there also and showed us the map of where they had been looking.”

The family would continue searching for his brother, he said.

They wanted to thank the public for all the support they had received from all over the country.

“We have had messages from people in Wellington and Whakatāne … Words can not express how much it means to our family. We really appreciate the support. No matter what happens, we just want to bring him home.”

Dean was last seen at a swimming spot known as the Hot ’n’ Cold pools on Waiotapu Loop Rd, about 30km south of Rotorua. Police have recovered his car from there.

He had earlier been seen on CCTV footage at the Rotorua BP on Fenton St at 10.03pm on September 30.

Search and Rescue teams and members of his family searched the bush, waterways and farming area surrounding the pools during the past month.

The extensive search involved air and land crews, dog teams and drones.

Dean came from a large family with many brothers and sisters.

He was brought up a staunch Seventh Day Adventist church member and was described as having a bubbly presence that could light up a room.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 105, referencing file number 251003/5935.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.