Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Missing Tokoroa teacher Jayleb-Che Dean, last seen in Rotorua, described as ‘full of life’

Samantha Motion
Regional Content Leader·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Tokoroa teacher Jayleb-Che Dean, 36, has been missing for a week. Photo / Supplied

Tokoroa teacher Jayleb-Che Dean, 36, has been missing for a week. Photo / Supplied

Missing Tokoroa teacher Jayleb-Che Dean is “full of life” and “well-loved by all corners of the community”, a long-time friend says.

Dean, 36, has been missing for a week and police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

He was last seen at the Hot and Cold natural

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save