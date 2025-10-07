She said “alarm bells” started sounding for his family on Friday after they received some messages about him. They alerted police, who found his car at the swimming spot, she said, and have since spoken to those he was with.
McKenzie co-ordinated a grid search around the Waiotapu area on Monday, but does not plan to repeat the exercise due to the “very, very hazardous” geothermal terrain.
“Waiotapu, where he was last seen, is laden with tomos and geysers and mud pools and rugged terrain.”
While all 80-100 volunteers came back safely, she and his family planned to leave future searches of that area to Search and Rescue professionals.
Police have advised volunteers to stick to searching roads, for safety.
McKenzie said local iwi and a tourism business helped support Monday’s searchers.
The number of people who volunteered and their diverse backgrounds were a testament to the sort of person Dean is, McKenzie said.
“He’s well-loved by all corners of the community.”
McKenzie said “Jay” was born and raised in Tokoroa, an ethnically and culturally diverse community.
She taught at Tokoroa High School and they were both involved with the Tokoroa Little Theatre.