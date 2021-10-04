Issue affecting Rotorua parking meters and payment app

The i-Park parking machines and PrestoPark app are down in Rotorua this morning. Photo / File

There is currently a parking system outage in Rotorua.

Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement this morning: "Currently there is an issue affecting the parking meters and payment app in Rotorua.

"This may be linked to the global internet issues affecting other sites this morning. This is under investigation and we are working hard to resolve this as fast as possible.

PrestoPark app is down. Photo / Supplied

"In the meantime, wardens will not be issuing infringement notices relating to non-payment until 1pm. All other infringement notices will continue to be issued, so please continue to adhere to signposted time limits.

"The situation will be reviewed again later this morning," the statement said.

The Rotorua Daily Post asked the council what time the outage started and was directed to the online statement.

More to come.