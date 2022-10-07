Many Kiwis wake up to a whiteout, economy proves resilient post-Covid and why more are taking 'extreme measures' to avoid socialising in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Many Kiwis wake up to a whiteout, economy proves resilient post-Covid and why more are taking 'extreme measures' to avoid socialising in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Rotorua-based hairdresser and Tauranga property owner is asking for prayers for her home country as global protests about violations of women's rights in Iran continue.

Dancing Scissors owner Shaz Safarzadegan has lived in New Zealand since 1989 when she and her family arrived as refugees in the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution.

But she says Iran will always be her home.

"My heart is in Iran. My soul is in Iran."

Shaz Safarzadegan has lived in New Zealand since 1989, she asks for prayers for Iran. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Safarzadegan spoke to NZME as worldwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini went into their third week.

Safarzadegan said she and her friends and family in Iran were only worried about human rights, about love and freedom - ideas that went beyond religion and politics.

READ MORE:

• What's driving the protests in Iran?

• Samira Taghavi: Why the silence on Iran?

• Women take centre stage in anti-government protests shaking Iran

"We are all the same. We want love, peace and unity. We want to be able to go to work, come home, raise our kids and be good citizens."

Safarzadegan said New Zealanders needed to know what was happening overseas.

"Everybody has to know what's going on. If your neighbour is in trouble, you can't ignore it because they are human.

"If your teeth are sore or your hand is broken, your whole body aches. We are all one body. We cannot ignore the pain."

Safarzadegan has called on everyone she knows to pray.



"Prayer is the best thing you can do. I always ask my friends to pray."

Traditional dance showcased at a freedom rally for Iran in Aotea Square, Auckland last weekend. Photo / NZME

Last weekend protests were held in solidarity in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland. Further protests are planned for this weekend.

Iranian Women in NZ founder Forough Amin said for the past three weeks Iranians in New Zealand had lived with worry.

"We cannot focus, talk or think of anything else," Amin said.

"Since this started it's been constant. I'm getting hundreds of messages every day from Iranians all over New Zealand.

"Everyone is asking how they can help, how they can contact their families and friends and what more we can do."

Green Party global affairs and human rights spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Green Party global affairs and human rights spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman said she still remembered the absolute terror of walking the streets of Iran as a young girl.

"Protesters now face widespread violence standing up for equality and freedom."

Ghahraman described current events in Iran as "historic for human rights and women's liberation in the Middle East".