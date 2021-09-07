Interest sought for projects that support inner-city living in Rotorua

Rotorua's CBD. Photo / File

Expressions of interest for projects that support inner-city living in Rotorua are being sought by Rotorua Economic Development (Red).

The Rotorua Lakes Council in July extended the role of the council-controlled organisation to allow it to work directly with commercial partners to help develop "transformational place-making projects", namely inner-city apartments.

"We're really enthused about the opportunities this extended role allows for in the housing space and beyond," says Red chief executive Andrew Wilson.

"Essentially, when it comes to housing, it means we can work more directly with developers and potentially fast-track builds without compromising the integrity of the process."

RED was seeking expressions of interest from landowners and developers who were wanting to undertake a project in the inner city which supported inner-city living.

The organisation said its preference would be working with local landowners and developers.

"What we're looking for in particular are projects that are ideally with a scale of at least four storeys, can be constructed and completed within three to three and a half years, and support a volume of residential units appropriate to the strategic location of the project," Wilson said.

This initial expression of interest process was the first stage and would be open for three weeks with a view of short listing to two to three projects to continue to the next stage.

Landowners and developers would still be able to submit their project ideas to Red.

Red would also support suitable projects by matching land development opportunities with investors and developers, undertaking project feasibility, providing partnership funding and/or council land and other help or investment where appropriate.

"Our inner-city has huge potential to become a thriving place to live and enjoy. With

developments at the lakefront currently under way, and more businesses choosing to locate themselves in the CBD, inner-city living can only enhance the CBD at the same time addressing the housing shortage," Wilson said.

In July, the council agreed to extending Red's role acknowledging that the council needed new approaches to support the private sector to deliver large-scale projects that supported inner-city living and drove positive transformation in the CBD.

- SUPPLIED CONTENT