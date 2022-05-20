Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Increased costs and wages amidst a staff shortage is putting the pressure on Bay of Plenty businesses

Rotorua tourism and hospitality businesses are working to balance their books as costs rise and staff shortages hit. Photo / Andrew Warner

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Increasing costs and staff shortages are hitting the pockets of both tourism and hospitality businesses and their customers.

As inflation, staff wages and cost of goods increase, Rotorua businesses contend with making ends meet amid

