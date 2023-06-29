Incident at Rotorua commercial premises

Police at the Ford Rd shops this morning. Video / Andrew Warner

Police are searching for a vehicle used in an incident at a Rotorua commercial premises this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the premises on Ford Rd, between Malfroy Rd and Meadowbank Cres, about 8am.

A group of people entered the store and allegedly demanded items before leaving in a vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

“No injures were reported,” she said.

Police were making inquiries and actively searching for the vehicle involved.

The spokeswoman could not confirm what items were taken and if any weapons were involved.

Police tape is surrounding the Ford Rd shops and police vehicles are at the scene.

More to come.



