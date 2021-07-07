Hundreds of Lakes District Health Board staff unpaid after 'human error'

An error caused a delay in the payment of hundreds of Lakes District Health Board staff. Photo / File

Hundreds of Lakes District Health Board staff woke to find they had not been paid as expected this morning.

A Lakes DHB spokeswoman has confirmed a human error meant the payroll did not go through, leaving a group of about 950 staff unpaid.

"When the issue was identified this morning it was sorted, and the expectation is that most staff will have now received their pay in their bank accounts," she said.

"There may be some timing variations in the money going into staff members' accounts, depending on which bank they are with."

The spokeswoman said the affected group included staff from all areas of the organisation, including nursing staff.