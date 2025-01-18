How surfer Ollie Dobbin bought three Ōhope businesses before the age of 24

“We wouldn’t be the business we are without the flexibility and passion of our team.”
How it started
Salt Spray has been a permanent fixture on Ōhope Beach for 21 years, which makes it one of the longest-running surf schools in New Zealand. It was established in 2003 by local surf legend Bevan “Beaver” Porter and his partner Yvonne.
Dobbin learned how to surf at the school when he was nine. When he was working there, it was owned by his friend’s mother.
When she decided to “move on”, Dobbin remembered her calling to say she would love him to buy the business. He spoke to his parents - both high school teachers - and “made a plan” to buy it.
The self-described “happy-go-lucky guy” enjoyed the reward of teaching someone how to surf.
“It’s not just kids ... The oldest person who I’ve taught to surf is 78 and we got her standing up on a surfboard. When people realise they can surf, it’s an amazing moment.”
Dobbin established a school-term surfing programme.
“Last season we saw over 5000 people - over 3000 of those were local or at least Bay of Plenty tamariki and rangatahi that go to school.”
In May 2023, Dobbin and Brown - a “fantastic barista” - bought a coffee truck in Westend Ōhope.
That same year, the couple “jumped” on an opportunity to purchase a standup paddleboard and bike hire business.