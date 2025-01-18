How surfer Ollie Dobbin bought three Ōhope businesses before the age of 24

Since then, he has purchased a coffee truck in Westend Ōhope and an e-bike and e-scooter hire company, “diversifying” his offering in the coastal town.

In October 2023, he and his partner Rique Brown founded Takutai Adventure Company and are co-directors of three businesses: Salt Spray Surf School, Dream Bean Coffee and Takutai Adventures.

The couple employ 20 staff who juggle between being instructors, baristas, and standup paddleboard coaches.

“We wouldn’t be the business we are without the flexibility and passion of our team.”

How it started

Salt Spray has been a permanent fixture on Ōhope Beach for 21 years, which makes it one of the longest-running surf schools in New Zealand. It was established in 2003 by local surf legend Bevan “Beaver” Porter and his partner Yvonne.

Dobbin learned how to surf at the school when he was nine. When he was working there, it was owned by his friend’s mother.

When she decided to “move on”, Dobbin remembered her calling to say she would love him to buy the business. He spoke to his parents - both high school teachers - and “made a plan” to buy it.

The self-described “happy-go-lucky guy” enjoyed the reward of teaching someone how to surf.

“It’s not just kids ... The oldest person who I’ve taught to surf is 78 and we got her standing up on a surfboard. When people realise they can surf, it’s an amazing moment.”

Dobbin established a school-term surfing programme.

“Last season we saw over 5000 people - over 3000 of those were local or at least Bay of Plenty tamariki and rangatahi that go to school.”

In May 2023, Dobbin and Brown - a “fantastic barista” - bought a coffee truck in Westend Ōhope.

That same year, the couple “jumped” on an opportunity to purchase a standup paddleboard and bike hire business.

Now rebranded as Takutai Adventures, it rents out stand-up paddleboards, e-scooters, e-bikes, and fishing rods and has a second coffee caravan on-site.

“We have several businesses that are community hubs [where] people hang out and have fun and we get to share our passion for the ocean with kids.”

Handling seasonal challenges

Dobbin said seasonality - dictated by the weather and tourist season - was one of the company’s main challenges.

The businesses operated from October to April and closed during the winter because it would be “too expensive for us to stay open”.

The Dream Bean Coffee truck was available for events during the winter, he said.

This meant Dobbin had worked winter jobs, including as a swim instructor, planting forestry, and as a biosecurity contractor looking after the dunes, restoring the coastline and pest control.

“I got to give back to the environment that gives me my job.”

Dobbin said Covid-19 was “tough” as were rāhui, including the one over Ohiwa Harbour last month when a man went missing in the water and was later found dead.

There were “lots of things that can shut us down”.

“Hence a lot of the reason that we are diversifying ... like coffee - that’s something that people drink like it’s petrol to a car.

“One day we hope to sustain ourselves year-round with the businesses that we own ... but we’re not quite at that stage yet.”

Dobbin won the Business Leader and Young Entrepreneur awards at last year’s Horizon Energy Group Business Excellence Awards.

Takutai Adventure Company also won the Ake Accounting Emerging Business Award at the awards.

Bay of Plenty’s surfing injuries

Dobbin said the surf school taught people about ocean safety and managing the conditions.

In 2023 the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) accepted 5582 surfing-related injuries in Aotearoa, costing $13.3 million to help people recover.

The Bay of Plenty had the second-highest number of surfing-related injuries in 2023 (764 ACC claims) behind Auckland (1328). These injuries cost $2.5 million to help people recover.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker - who has surfed for 30 years - advised people to “take a moment” before heading out.

“Monitor the conditions and the risks before you get out there, then take the safest options. If you’re in doubt, finding something else to do might be the best option.”

Surfing New Zealand chief executive Ben Kennings said surf schools across Aotearoa played an important role in introducing people to the sport.

He encouraged New Zealanders to give the sport a go, but they needed to make sure they surfed at their skill level and knew how to minimise the risks.

“Assessing the conditions in front of you is great and understanding forecasts helps you make more informed decisions – be that the predicted wind, swell or tide times.

“While most people try to avoid crowded line-ups, it’s important to surf with others too. If you get into difficulty or get injured, another surfer can assist you to shore or call for help.”

