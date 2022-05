A house is on fire in rural Rotorua. Photo / File

19 May, 2022 07:08 AM Quick Read

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications spokesman said fire crews were called to Whirinaki Valley Rd in Ngākuru just after 6.30pm following reports of a house on fire.

When fire crews arrived the house was "well-involved" in fire, the spokesman said.

Crews from Rotorua, Ngongotaha and Lake Okareka fire brigades were working to extinguish the blaze.

There were no reports anyone was injured, the spokesman said.