Large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from a property in Ngongotahā.
Pictures show fire crews responding to the blaze which the Rotorua Daily Post understands is on Operiana St.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said seven fire trucks attended the second alarm fire
at a residential property in Ngongotahā.
Crews were called at 2.52pm and four fire trucks are still at the scene, the spokesperson said.
A Ngongotahā resident said she smelt smoke from her place, jumped straight in her truck to have a look and a house was just completely in flames, smoke everywhere.
More to come.