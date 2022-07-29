Voyager 2021 media awards
House fire in Ngongotahā

Fire on Operiana Street, Ngongotahā.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from a property in Ngongotahā.

Pictures show fire crews responding to the blaze which the Rotorua Daily Post understands is on Operiana St.

Seven fire trucks responded. Photo / Andrew Warner
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said seven fire trucks attended the second alarm fire
at a residential property in Ngongotahā.

Crews were called at 2.52pm and four fire trucks are still at the scene, the spokesperson said.

It is understood the house fire is on Operiana St. Photo / Supplied
A Ngongotahā resident said she smelt smoke from her place, jumped straight in her truck to have a look and a house was just completely in flames, smoke everywhere.

More to come.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are responding to the fire. Photo / Andrew Warner
