The children and teacher Rachell Wheeler stand proudly with the unveiled sign. Photo / Shauni James

There were huge smiles, cheers and even some honking of car horns as Horohoro School pupils got to see the unveiling of two roadside signs they worked hard to bring to fruition.

The kura designed the signs - which read “Your litter flows to our Moana” - to encourage drivers to think twice before throwing rubbish out car windows and littering on the roads. They are located near the Hemo roundabout on the way out of Rotorua, and one on State Highway 30 heading out to the school.

Teacher Rachell Wheeler says the project all started when the tamariki read and learnt about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, and pupil Tame Eru said he wanted to be part of the solution rather than the problem.

The children did an audit on all their lunchboxes and found that many of their lunch items were wrapped in plastic. This led to learning about beeswax wrap as an alternative, and pupils then decided to start up a Kearoa Kaitiaki group where the children sold beeswax wrap.

They got start-up capital from 21st Century skills lab to set up their business.

After noticing all the litter on the roadsides on the way to school, and finding out rubbish could travel down rivers and streams to the ocean, they decided to use the profits to hire an artist and commission a billboard.

One of Horohoro School's two signs. Photo / Shauni James

The tamariki searched for an artist and came across New Zealand artist Kelly Spencer who was in Mexico at the time, and is known for doing eco citizen art.

Rachell says after many emails to and fro, Kelly made a visit to the school and designed the signs with the kids.

“They told her what they wanted and how they wanted the colour scheme to be the same as their uniforms.”

She says Higgins got wind of the school’s project and loved it, and said they wanted to put the sign up on the roadside. Bunnings Rotorua also supplied materials.

The children watch excitedly as the sign is unveiled. Photo / Shauni James

Rachell says after a three year process altogether, the school is elated to have the signs unveiled and standing proud for all to see.

“Throughout we talked about not giving up, and they [the tamariki] are absolutely buzzing. As we were driving away, one of the kids said, ‘I’m so proud’.”

Tame Eru was a Year 5 pupil when he mentioned he wanted to be part of the solution, and is now in Year 8.

Rachell says: “I felt this obligation to help them make it happen and give them that sense of empowerment that they can have an influence.”

She says as they were learning along the way, the children could not believe that humans were knowingly littering and causing the problems environmental issues it results in.

Nick Vigor-Brown, Higgins Bay of Plenty East region operations manager, says litter is a major problem around Rotorua.

He says their team do regular runs to pick up litter from roadsides, but it is a struggle to keep on top of it.

“We just need people to stop throwing rubbish out the windows.”

Nick says the design of the roadside sign is really cool.

“It is great to see the project and the effort that the school has put in. It’s really great to be part of such a cool community initiative.”





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



