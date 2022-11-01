Un-bee-lieavable; Taupō Police are investigating reports of stolen beehives in the area. Photo / David Haxton

Hive heists are putting the livelihoods of Taupō beekeepers at risk, say Taupō Police.

In recent weeks, about 90 hives have been lifted by sticky-fingered thieves in at least three separate raids.

Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone says the thefts likely involve a team and is urging people to keep an eye out for anyone with a sudden increase in hive numbers.

Hives were taken from Hatepe on SH1 in late September, on SH5 at Waitapu in mid to late October and on SH5 at Iwitahi in late October.



"The impact of these thefts is large as it directly impacts on the livelihood of those hard-working beekeepers.

"People in our community will know who is involved and I ask that you come forward and speak to police.

"These are not small thefts and beekeeping involves a team. People will be aware that someone is repainting or disguising these hives or have suddenly increased their hive numbers.

"If you have this information then I encourage you to do the right thing and come and speak with us," Livingstone said.

Anyone who thinks they have seen suspicious activity around these locations and hives are also asked to come forward.

"It requires a large effort to remove these hives and we want to speak with witnesses."

Taupō processor John Funnell was puzzled as to why anyone would steal hives in the present economic climate.

Four years ago, during the boom years of mānuka honey, hives were "disappearing all the time", Funnell said, but the market was such that many small-scale apiarists were now leaving the industry.

He says the hive is probably just worth what the box is worth - about $100 - and there would also be complications for anyone trying to get their honey processed.

The industry is regulated to prevent diseases such as American foul brood from spreading. Anyone who didn't have the correct numbers on their hives would not be able to get their honey processed.

"A lot of beekeepers are unable to sell their honey so I wonder why people would be stealing hives because they then have to get the honey extracted and they will have to come to someone like us and we will need to ensure the hives are compliant."

Funnell said it would take two people with a trailer to remove the hives.