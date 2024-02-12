Fans during the UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Rotorua. Photo / Aaron Gillions

Cambridge brothers Jack and Bennett Greenhough finished first and second in the first Under-23 final in the first round of the 2024 BMX Racing World Cup in Rotorua on Saturday.

But it was older brother Bennett Greenhough, 20, who denied the chasing Australian riders in the second final, coming in first ahead of Olivier Moran and Josh Tolley, who took silver and bronze respectively - Jack Greenhough placed fourth in Sunday’s final.

Apart from being pipped for first in his semifinal race by his brother on Saturday, Bennett Greenhough won every race on Sunday.

The double round of the UCI BMX World Cup series in Rotorua formed two of six rounds of the series.

It was the first time the Greenhough brothers had finished on a World Cup podium and their efforts over the two days of racing added to New Zealand’s haul of qualifying points for the Paris Olympics.

Bennett Greenhough from New Zealand (front) and brother Jack Greenhough (left) during the UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Rotorua. Photo / Aaron Gillions

In a written statement, Bennett said it was “an amazing experience having a family one-two in front of our home crowd”.

“We’ve trained here three times a week. It’s a great way to start the season... Jack is a great training partner and we push one another.”

Rotorua’s Megan Williams had made it through to the quarter-finals in her first time competing at Elite level.

The crowd also got behind New Zealand’s other riders in the field of 200, including Under-23 world champion Rico Bearman, 21, from North Harbour, who made it to the semifinals of the Elite Men’s competition in his first competition at that level.

Fans during the UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Rotorua. Photo / Aaron Gillions

The other two elite New Zealand riders were eliminated at the quarter-final stage.

The Elite Women’s competition was won by Australian Saya Sakakibara, who was undefeated over both days of racing.

The BMX community, both local and international members and UCI officials have lavished praise for the success of the event, which attracted more than 200 riders and 100 support staff from 27 countries and was attended by around 3000 fans.

High praise for UCI BMX Racing World Cup racing in Rotorua

UCI BMX Racing Consultant Norm McCann said his organisation was “delighted” with the success of the event.

“The facility is world-class and it is in a stunningly beautiful setting. The club and the organising committee have worked tirelessly and diligently on producing an excellent event,” McCann said.

“The wonderful cultural welcome from the local iwi made an indelible impression on riders and teams that sets this event apart. The city and the BMX community here should be very proud and from a UCI viewpoint, I trust it is not the last time we stage this event here in Rotorua.”

Rotorua BMX Club president Aimee McGregor said she was “thrilled” with the success of hosting this world-class event.

“A world-class BMX facility was the dream for this club and at the forefront of this was that we could host an event of this magnitude. It has been so much hard work for our club and the organising team under Janette Douglas and Cycling New Zealand,” McGregor said.

“But we could not be more thrilled with this facility, the experience that has been created for the riders and for the fans who have flocked in here.”

Australian Saya Sakakibara wins the women’s elite race during the UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Rotorua. Photo / Aaron Gillions

McGregor said there had been a “significant economic benefit” for the city.

“Live pictures have been broadcast around the world for everyone to see not just a super-exciting sport with the world’s best riders, but set in this stunning setting in Rotorua.”

Rotorua Lakes Mayor Tania Tapsell also praised the success of the event and the vision shown by the Rotorua BMX Club and their efforts to make it a reality.

“They had a dream to build this facility and to host a UCI BMX Racing World Cup.

“BMX is a wonderful sport so I hope that many more local families will come down with their children and try this fun sport.”

2024 UCI BMX World Cup – Standings and points after round two:

Women Under-23:

Ava Corley (USA) - 307 points

Teya Rufus (AUS) - 287 points

Bella May (AUS) - 220 points

Men Under-23:

Bennett Greenough (NZL) - 307 points

Jack Greenough (NZL) - 270 points

Oliver Moran (AUS) - 247 points

Women Elite:

Saya Sakakibara (AUS) - 1000 points

Bethany Schriever (GBR) - 800 points

Alise Willoughby (USA) - 636 points

Men Elite: