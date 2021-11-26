Hell's Gate offers free entry to spa and geothermal walk with vaccination

Hell's Gate is offering free entry and afternoon tea for anyone who gets their first or second jab at Sunday's vaccination clinic. Photo / File

Tourism has been hard hit by Covid, but one Rotorua operator is opening its doors in a bid to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Hell's Gate Geothermal Reserve and Mud Spa is hosting a vaccination clinic on Sunday.

The attraction is offering free entry to its geothermal walk and sulphur spas and afternoon tea to anyone who receives their first or second dose at the clinic.

Hell's Gate general manager Paul Rayner said getting regional vaccination numbers to at least 90 per cent would be a step towards opening the region up to tourists again.

"We just want to do anything we can to be able to welcome our manuhiri back," Rayner said.

"I'm part of the Rotorua Investment Partnership and the traffic light system is a big talking point at the moment. It's important to push really hard with our vaccinations because if we're stuck in red, we risk visitors bypassing Rotorua for another destination."

A free pick-up service will be operating hourly from Mātaikōtare and Ruamatā Marae and Te Ngae Shopping Centre.

Lakes District Health Board chief operating officer Alan Wilson said it was great to see local operators working alongside the DHB.

"I applaud businesses, who have been heavily impacted by Covid, being proactive and supporting our drive to get as many people in our rohe vaccinated.

"With the holiday season coming up access to restaurants, venues and many gatherings people need to get double vaccinated. It's still possible for people to achieve that before Christmas."

"We encourage anyone to take up this opportunity to get their first or second dose tomorrow to help protect yourselves, whānau and our communities."

Hell's Gate's vaccination clinic will run on Sunday, 28 November from 1pm to 4pm. Free pick-up on the hour from Mātaikōtare and Ruamatā Marae and Te Ngae Shopping Centre.