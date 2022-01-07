Voyager 2021 media awards
Helicopter and two ambulance responds to medical incident at Oji Fibre Solutions Kinleith Mill

Emergency services are responding to an incident at the paper mill in Tokoroa.

Emergency services are responding to a medical incident at the Oji Fibre Solutions Kinleith Mill.

St John responded with two ambulances and a helicopter to the incident after being notified at 8.14am.

A spokesperson said it was not needed for transportation.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed the service had been called to a medical event at the mill.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called at 9.30am and could not confirm any more details at this stage.

More to come.