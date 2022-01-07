Helicopter and two ambulance responds to medical incident at Oji Fibre Solutions Kinleith Mill

Emergency services are responding to a medical incident at the Oji Fibre Solutions Kinleith Mill.
St John responded with two ambulances and a helicopter to the incident after being notified at 8.14am.
A spokesperson said it was not needed for transportation.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed the service had been called to a medical event at the mill.
A police media spokeswoman said police were called at 9.30am and could not confirm any more details at this stage.
More to come.