Police at the scene near Hinemoa St. Photo / Andrew Warner

There is a heavy police presence on Hinemoa St near Polynesian Spa.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said there was a "big collection of cops at the camper parking lot opposite the pools".

The witness said they saw a man with a bloody arm and there was lots of yelling.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to an incident on Hinemoa St just before 9am.

