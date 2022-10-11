Lake Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

As health warnings for Lake Rotorua, Ohau Channel and Okere Arm are lifted the public is reminded to be cautious for signs of algal blooms.

Toi Te ora Public Health Medical Officer of Health Dr Phil Shoemack lifted the warnings after visual observations and satellite imagery confirmed algal blooms in those areas had subsided.

Despite the lifting of the warning, Shoemack said people should always be cautious for blooms if using the lakes.

"Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals.

"If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles suspended in it then it is best to avoid contact with it.

"It is important to look before you leap. If in doubt, it is best to avoid contact with the water and swim or play somewhere else.