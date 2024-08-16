Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing manager Jessica Meade said the event brought a “community vibrancy”.

“Everyone is excited to get on stage and perform. The dancers had a great introduction to the stage at the Patchell Group Matinee, which has only heightened their anticipation and excitement for Harcourts Dancing for Hospice,” she said.

“It provides the chance for a bit of glitz and glamour; everyone gets dressed up in their finest and enjoys a great night out together,”

She said the best part was everyone coming together to support someone they know and love and support a cause close to many hearts.

One of the four judges is Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic netballer Erena Mikaere, who has had experience playing in the Silver Ferns, being a sports show presenter, and an advocate for community involvement and youth development in sports.

Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic netballer Erena Mikaere is one of four Dancing for Hospice judges. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mikaere said she was excited to go to such a “beautiful” night that brought unity, a good time and awareness to the work the Rotorua Community Hospice does in the community.

The charity was “close to her heart” as it had helped her grandmother and other family members over the years.

“Knowing that hospice played a big part in their sickness and their health to get through those last couple of days has been incredible.”

Mikaere did not have professional dance experience but said she had been surrounded by ballroom dancing from a young age as her parents had taken classes and her grandparents had met each other on the dance floor.

Competitive ballroom dancer and Dancing with the Stars judge Alison Leonard would be the event’s MC and said her word of advice for the dancers would be to own their mistakes because it’s “the best damn mistake you’ve ever seen”.

Previous Dancing with the Stars judge Alison Leonard will MC the event.

Leonard has judged Nelson’s Dancing for a Cause “since they started” as well as Kerikeri’s Battle of the Ballroom.

“The dancers, I’m sure, will be feeling a little bit on edge. But they’ve had a long time to practice and I know they get a lot of support and a lot of encouragement,” she said.

“Nobody knows what your routine is and nobody knows exactly what you’re supposed to be dancing so keep your chin up and keep smiling.”

Harriet Laughton is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty.







