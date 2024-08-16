Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Fundraising for Rotorua Community Hospice: Harcourts Dancing for Hospice tickets selling fast

Harriet Laughton
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read
Dancing for Hospice instructors Ellie Smith and Troy Smith.

Dancing for Hospice instructors Ellie Smith and Troy Smith.

All the hard work put into Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is about to pay off as dancers take to the stage on Saturday night to raise money for Rotorua Community Hospice.

It has been a 16-week journey for the 20 novice-turned-superstar Rotorua locals who have been coached by dance instructors Ellie Smith, Troy Smith, and Glen Law.

The performance will take place at the Energy Events Centre to a crowd of 2000 people. The grandstand has sold out, and only a few tickets for tables remained.

The charity hoped to raise $120,000 through the event, with the proceeds going directly to delivering compassionate care for those facing life-limiting illnesses.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participants. Clockwise from top left Jess Millar, Cori Marsters, Darrius Strickland, Emma Baylis, Kim Jones, Nikora Simpkins, Shannen Lunam, Tyson Rimmer, Roger Schreuder, Jane Hua, Sarah Small, Graeme Young, Simon Chisholm, Trudy Haringa, Te Okiwa Morgan, Holly Tuhakaraina, Nae Taua-Hapeta, Kelly Hemana, Justin Wilkinson and Laura Smith.
Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participants. Clockwise from top left Jess Millar, Cori Marsters, Darrius Strickland, Emma Baylis, Kim Jones, Nikora Simpkins, Shannen Lunam, Tyson Rimmer, Roger Schreuder, Jane Hua, Sarah Small, Graeme Young, Simon Chisholm, Trudy Haringa, Te Okiwa Morgan, Holly Tuhakaraina, Nae Taua-Hapeta, Kelly Hemana, Justin Wilkinson and Laura Smith.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing manager Jessica Meade said the event brought a “community vibrancy”.

“Everyone is excited to get on stage and perform. The dancers had a great introduction to the stage at the Patchell Group Matinee, which has only heightened their anticipation and excitement for Harcourts Dancing for Hospice,” she said.

“It provides the chance for a bit of glitz and glamour; everyone gets dressed up in their finest and enjoys a great night out together,”

She said the best part was everyone coming together to support someone they know and love and support a cause close to many hearts.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One of the four judges is Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic netballer Erena Mikaere, who has had experience playing in the Silver Ferns, being a sports show presenter, and an advocate for community involvement and youth development in sports.

Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic netballer Erena Mikaere is one of four Dancing for Hospice judges. Photo / Andrew Warner
Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic netballer Erena Mikaere is one of four Dancing for Hospice judges. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mikaere said she was excited to go to such a “beautiful” night that brought unity, a good time and awareness to the work the Rotorua Community Hospice does in the community.

The charity was “close to her heart” as it had helped her grandmother and other family members over the years.

“Knowing that hospice played a big part in their sickness and their health to get through those last couple of days has been incredible.”

Mikaere did not have professional dance experience but said she had been surrounded by ballroom dancing from a young age as her parents had taken classes and her grandparents had met each other on the dance floor.

Competitive ballroom dancer and Dancing with the Stars judge Alison Leonard would be the event’s MC and said her word of advice for the dancers would be to own their mistakes because it’s “the best damn mistake you’ve ever seen”.

Previous Dancing with the Stars judge Alison Leonard will MC the event.
Previous Dancing with the Stars judge Alison Leonard will MC the event.

Leonard has judged Nelson’s Dancing for a Cause “since they started” as well as Kerikeri’s Battle of the Ballroom.

“The dancers, I’m sure, will be feeling a little bit on edge. But they’ve had a long time to practice and I know they get a lot of support and a lot of encouragement,” she said.

“Nobody knows what your routine is and nobody knows exactly what you’re supposed to be dancing so keep your chin up and keep smiling.”

Harriet Laughton is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post