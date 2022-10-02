Hamurana Rd to remain closed to through traffic overnight

Large slip blocking Hamurana Rd. Photo / Supplied

Hamurana Rd will remain closed to through traffic as contractors throughout the region clear slips after persistent weekend rain.

The region experienced widespread rainfall, as Rotorua Airport recorded 92.9 millimetres of rain and Tauranga recorded 68.5mm between midnight on Friday and midday on Sunday.

Rotorua Lakes Council said the slip was between Unsworth Rd and Mourea and while there was access for residents, the road had been closed to through traffic.

"The road will remain closed overnight," it said in a statement. "Crews have made progress removing this material and will continue today while the weather allows. However, there is still a significant amount of material to remove and a lot of mud/debris etc on the road and work to clear the slip will continue tomorrow."

Meanwhile, State Highway 35 will remain closed overnight between Ōpōtiki and Waihauy Bay.

Waka Kotahai NZTA said at 3pm it may need to remain closed for several days to allow for "significant" slip removals and possible road damage to be repaired.

Slip clearance works continue on State Highway 25 (Tairua Rd) after a slip between SH25A and McBeth Rd, south of Hikuai. Waka Kotahi said it was unlikely the section would be open before nightfall and told motorists to delay their journey or consider a long detour via SH25A, SH26 and SH2.

A slip and fallen tree on SH25 has been fully cleared with both lanes open after it blocked around 1pm.

The slip that closed SH33 on Sunday. This has now been cleared. Photo / Supplied

Six crews were out in the Rotorua district this morning, three clearing slips and tree falls and three checking for other damage. Motorists were advised to take extra care on the roads and to be on alert for damage such as tree falls and slips.

A full list of affected roads in the region is at the bottom of this article.

The region can expect showers today, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Elsewhere, one person was assessed by St John but was not transported to hospital after a car careened down Sheppard St in Gate Pa this afternoon.

Police received a report of a crash at 4.15pm and in a statement said the road was closed for a time while emergency services attended.

The following callouts attended in the Rotorua district as of 9am

Monday:

03:50, Tarawera Rd – slip near Tikitapu (Blue Lake). Crew attended and made safe.

07:30, Tumunui Rd, approx 2km from SH5 – slip and tree down blocking 1.5 lanes. Crew en-route to assess and clear.

Sunday:

00:25, Okareka Loop Rd – slip across road. Crew attended and made safe.

05:10, Tarawera Rd, near Te Mu – slips across road. Crew attended and made safe.

09:15, Dansey Rd – tree overhanging the road. Crew attended and cleared.

09:30, Hamurana Rd, 1km past Unsworth Rd – slip across the road. Crew attended and made safe.

09:55, Campbell Rd – flooding across the road. Crew attended and signed up.

10:40, Dansey Rd, near Tarukenga Rd – tree across the road. Crew attended and cleared.

11:20, Maniatutu Rd – two slips across the road. Crew attended and made safe.

13:00, Mountain Rd – slip. Crew attended and made safe.

14:40, TumUnui Rd – tree across the road. Crew attended and cleared to the shoulder.

15:35, Chapman Pl – surface flooding, blocked grate. Crewed attended and cleared.

17:40, Hamurana Rd – large slip blocking the road. ROAD CLOSED

Saturday:

18:00, Hamurana Rd - Slip across road. Crew attended and cleared.

18:53, Hamurana Rd - Slip across road. Crew attended and made safe.

23:25, WaioTapu Loop Rd – Slip. On SH5, Coned up to make safe and passed back to highway contractors Higgins.

Western Bay of Plenty:



Omanawa Road slip

No 3 Road. Located approximately 13.5 km up the road.

No 4 Road. Located approximately 1.0 km up the road.

Rocky Cutting Road. Located at the beginning of the road.

Whakamarama Road – Located approximately 2.5 km up the road.

Whakatāne:

As of 9:30am, Monday, October 3:

Waimana Gorge NOW OPEN (confirmed by Waka Kotahi)

Wainui Rd NOW OPEN (traffic management is in place, the road is down to one lane on the 'S' bends



Ngā Tapuwae o Toi Walkway, CLOSED, from West End Ōhope-Ōtarawairere Bay return

Matahi Valley Rd - CLOSED

Herepuru Rd - CLOSED

Reid Rd - CLOSED (flooding)

SH35 - CLOSED between Maraenui and Omaio

Awahou CLOSED (flooding)

Rewatu Rd - Only passable by 4WD (flooding)

Hillcrest Rd (George Street end) , down to one lane

SH2 at Nukuhou - Surface flooding, please drive with extreme caution

Matahi Valley Rd, large slip before Lions Hut

Blueberry Corner - Surface flooding, the road is passable with caution

Stanley Rd - Passable by 4WD only (multiple slips)

Tāneatua Rd - Slips and surface flooding, drive with caution

Foster Rd - Flooding, the road is passible with caution

Grace Rd - Flooding, the road is passible with caution

Galatea Rd - Multiple slips, the road is passable

Ngāmotu Rd - Slips on sealed section, the road is passable

Braemar Rd - Slip, the road is passable