The Shaw family, Deryck (left), Nelson, Oliver, Luka, Sally and Jeremy. Photo / Supplied

Delivering this year’s internationally recognised Rotorua Walking Festival was a family affair for organiser Deryck Shaw.

Shaw’s brother Willie, wife Sally and sons Jeremy, Olly and Nelson contributed to all strategic and operational functions to once again host the iconic legacy event that continues to showcase our amazing environment and natural resources.

Shaw has been involved since the event’s conception in 1993 and has hosted up to 20,000 visitors over the festival years.

Headquarters for this year’s event was at Neil Hunt Park, on the doorstep of the Redwoods where walks from 2km to 42km covered all walking abilities.

Previous festivals attracted up to 1200 visitors from around the world and is part of the World Walking circuit of 7500 events annually across 40 countries. This three-day event included a night walk, multiple distances and captured unique natural features such as our forests, lakes and geothermal attractions.

The event has partnered with the Rotorua Parents Centre and the SPCA to further the community connections and support for local charities. The philosophy is focused on inclusion, camaraderie, access, non-competitive, wellbeing and fitness.

Walkers from Malaysia, Korea, Taiwan, Germany and France enjoyed the weekend alongside Kiwis to embrace the kaupapa the event offered.

Whilst our geothermal and natural resources are often promoted to enhance Rotorua’s profile, we could add the Shaw family to our “treasures” as they play their part in contributing to our city’s reputation.

- For your Rotorua community Sports news and stories, please contact Crispian.stewart@eves.co.nz