Haka in Rotorua to commemorate rugby star Sean Wainui

Haka performed for Sean Wainui's Wife Paige and his children. video / @paiggefox

Haka performed for Sean Wainui's Wife Paige and his children. video / @paiggefox

A haka has been organised to remember Māori All Black and Chiefs star Sean Wainui in Rotorua today.

Wainui, 25, was killed in a single-vehicle crash about 7.50am at McLaren Falls Park, near Tauranga, on Monday.

Organiser Murray Sturt said he wanted to play his part in honouring the "humble" Wainui.

He did not know how many people were set to attend, but he said a post on social media about the gathering had been shared more than 200 times.

"We are just here to pay homage to a man that gave us enlightenment on the television every time he played."

The haka was also for those that wouldn't be able to attend the tangihanga in Gisborne due to event number restrictions at alert level 2.

"It's a celebration. Haka is an emotion. Some people don't cry, and some people don't mourn - but some people when they haka it is an emotional release." Sturt said.

People would meet at midday today at Te Manawa in the city's CBD.

Almost $200,000 has been raised for his wife Paige and their children Kawariki and Arahia through a Givealittle page.

"Sean Wainui was an incredible rugby player, father, husband and proud of his Māori heritage," the Chiefs wrote on the fundraising page.

"With the outpouring of love from the rugby world and fans both nationally and internationally, our club wanted to set up a way we can all contribute to Sean's family during this difficult time.

"Once a Chief, always a Chief," they said.

Meanwhile, a group of friends and whānau have performed a rousing haka for the widow and children of Wainui as the rugby star began his final journey home for his tangi.

Wainui's heartbroken wife Paige held her children close as they witnessed the spine-tingling haka.

She shared the poignant tribute to her Instagram account.

"This pain is unbearable. Kei te hoki koe ki tō whenua taurikura my baby māku koe e arahi. I know your waiting for us. We're on our way to gizzy bringing you home now baby," she wrote in the caption.

The young couple had just recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Paige watched the haka while holding on to the couple's two children, Kawariki and Arahia.

Just a few months ago, a video of Wainui teaching his 8-month-old son Kawariki to do the haka went viral.

The couple had celebrated their first wedding anniversary just six weeks ago. At the time, Wainui posted a loving caption about life with his best friend Paige.