Taupō lawyer Kerrie Heaysman has been practising law for 50 years. Photo / Supplied

Grantham Law's Kerrie Heaysman recently celebrated 50 years as a lawyer.

Kerrie's family immigrated to New Zealand in 1952 and settled in Christchurch.

She was just 16 when she started at Canterbury University in 1967, not the youngest student but one of only five females among 100 men.

It was her father who suggested she do law and, given her interest in the television show Perry Mason, she thought being a criminal lawyer would be an interesting job.

Kerrie graduated in 1971 and was admitted to the bar in 1972. Her first job was with a large Christchurch firm. When she went for the interview, the male partner said he was concerned about employing a female and that she "might get pregnant".

Kerrie was quick off the mark and made a comment that caused the partner to blush and offer her the job. She was later admitted to the bar in Western Australia and as a solicitor in the UK, which was officiated by Lord Denning Master of the Rolls. This is a big deal in the legal world.

In 1992, Kerrie returned to New Zealand where she practised in Auckland, Taupō and the Bay of Islands, before returning to Taupō in 2003, making the town her permanent home where she has been practising law since.

After practising in several areas of law, she became a dedicated family lawyer and has also been representing children for more than two decades.

She has seen many changes and in her mind, the number of women now in the profession is positive as are the changes in recognising cultural diversity.

Well respected by her peers, Kerrie is in an elite club of being one of few New Zealand female lawyers to make the magical number of 50 years. Retirement is on her mind, but she's not quite ready to call it a day yet.

Outside of work, Kerrie's interests include family, music, drama and animal welfare. She is the proud grandmother of a four-year-old boy. Grantham Law congratulates Kerrie.