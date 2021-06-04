Grand plans for Whakatāne Central Business District presented to council

The two believe the building would fit in well with The Strands existing architecture and would bring some vibrancy to the town centre. Photo / Supplied

The council got more than it bargained for when Colin Gibbs and Betsy Stephens rocked up to the long-term plan hearings with fully realised plans for Whakatāne's town centre.

The two stirred up the submission hearings last week when they whipped out professional concept plans for a multi-use community marketplace on The Strand.

Gibbs said he had spent a fair amount of money having ME Creative Construction draw up the plans for the complex, and he would like to see the council give him a good reason why it couldn't be done.

It would be a multi-storey complex with retail space to the rear, community space in front and a greenspace outside. Photo / Supplied

The duo's grand plans for the CBD include building the multi-use complex at the intersection of Quay Street and The Strand, currently home to Little Havana Bar and Restaurant, as well as apartments on the old Wally Sutherland site and a multi-storey car park building near The Warehouse with a green roof.

It isn't Gibbs' first foray into town planning. He once served on the Upper Hutt council and was involved in city planning work there. He is confident the development will add a vibrancy to the town centre.

"This town works well; its planning is well balanced," he said.

This visual provided by Colin Gibbs and Betsy Stephens to council last week shows the proposed layout for their community marketplace. Photo / Supplied

"This is an idea to extend the attractiveness of the town. At the moment the space is under-utilised, but it can be made beautiful."

Although he has funded the professional plans, the multi-use community marketplace was originally Stephens' idea.

It came from a desire to provide a space for local creators and artists and also to prevent the possibility of another high-rise apartment building being built there.

"I feel strongly that high-rises shouldn't be so close to the river as they block the view for everyone else," she said.

The two would like to see this site at the corner of Quay Streets and The Strand redeveloped into a multi-use community marketplace. Photo / Troy Baker

"Setting aside any riverfront property for the benefit of a select few wealthy individuals sends a clear message on council's priorities and does little to advance the goal of making the town centre a more vibrant place to live, work, play or invest for all district residents."

An apartment block on the old Wally Sutherland site would be a better idea, Stephens said.

She imagines a mini marketplace featuring local business owners and art stores. These stores could be located at the marketplace permanently and there could be space for one-off pop-up stores too.

The council could charge rent depending on whether the business was established, a start-up, a pop-up or a charity. There could be space for students at Toi Ohomai to practise their business skills alongside trainee hairdressers.

Betsy Stephens and Colin Gibbs went off the beaten track and presented council with complete concept plans for the Whakatane CBD at its Long-Term Plan hearings last week. Photo / Charlotte Jones

There could also be space for eateries, community events and a memorial to Whakaari – if Ngāti Awa was involved.

"Its success depends on whether council is willing to think outside of the box," she said.

"The community has a wealth of knowledge and ideas they could call upon."

Whakatāne mmayor Judy Turner called the duo's idea "inspiring and innovative" after listening to their presentation.

Councillors will be deliberating on the long-term plan on Tuesday.

The plan sets the council's strategic direction and outlines big projects for the next 10 years.