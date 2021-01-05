Golf: Danny Lee Tournament to tee off this weekend

Rotorua's James Tauariki will look to go one better after finishing runner-up in last year's Danny Lee Open. Photo / File

US-based golfing professional Danny Lee has once again lent his support to rising players with the Springfield Golf Club hosting his annual event this weekend.

The former Rotorua Boys' High School and Bay of Plenty representative is currently getting ready to resume his 2021 PGA Tour season while some of the country's best amateurs will battle for the 16th prestigious Springfield title in Rotorua from Saturday.

Tournament director Craig Tiriana said preparation was going well and the club remained committed to extending Lee's legacy to New Zealand golf.

"Danny and his family have supported this event for more than a decade, providing opportunity for youngsters to get some important tournament experience while providing a real highlight in our club year," Tiriana said.

Danny Lee. Photo / Getty Images

"We haven't got our biggest field possible but there is some real quality entered so we expect some good play this weekend."

The restrictions on overseas travel has hindered the entrants with players from the University of Kansas golf team and summer golf academies around New Zealand not being around to enter this year.

"What we know is the best men's and women's players from the weekend will add their name to a prestigious list of past champions and that is what they all aspire to."

Several of the low handicappers in the men's field are also playing in the New Zealand Maori championships this week in Taupō with Springfield's national representative James Tauariki a likely contender back on his home track.

Tauariki was runner-up in last year's edition of the tournament won by Taranaki golfer Sam Jones.

Aucklander Joshua Bai is the low marker with a plus 4.4 handicap. The Akarana member is in good form having shot six scores in the 60s during December including a sparkling 10 under par 62 at Ngaruawahia.

Manawatu Wanganui representative Liam Finlayson has been a steady performer in the past and could be a threat if he can stick three quality rounds together. His representative teammate Tyler Wood is another low men's handicapper alongside Tauariki and Omanu's Dale Clarke on plus 2.8 handicaps.

The women's competition looks a battle royal with 8 of the 20 starters on plus handicaps including Bay representatives Heather Keefe and Taylor-Rose Perrett. North Shore's Yeonsoa San is the favourite on a plus 2.9 handicap.

Play gets under way at 7.30am on Saturday with 36 holes while the final 18 holes tees off Sunday morning at 8.30.