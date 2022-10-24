I went through a phase a few years ago of making savoury chickpea pancakes at least once every week.
Sometimes for breakfast, sometimes for lunch - and always loaded with delicious toppings; pesto, hummus, sauteed veges, roasted nuts or whatever leftovers were in the fridge.
The batter is so easy to make - just chickpea flour and water - so is naturally gluten free and vegan.
This time, I've paired the pancakes with a flavourful mushroom sauce, and refreshing minted yoghurt and cucumber.
Give this recipe a go for lunch or a light dinner; you'll revisit those pancakes again I'm sure!
Chickpea Pancakes with Spiced Portobellos, Cucumber and Minted Yoghurt
Serves 3
SPICED PORTOBELLOS
250g portobello mushrooms
1 large onion, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp ground black pepper
¼ tsp ground nutmeg
MINTED YOGHURT
1 cup Greek yoghurt
2 tbsp packed mint leaves, shredded
¼ tsp salt
CHICKPEA PANCAKES
1 cup chickpea flour
½ tsp salt
1 small cucumber, sliced into ribbons
Sliced almonds, to garnish
METHOD
Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes until just beginning to brown.
Add spices and cook, stirring often, for a further 3 minutes.
Add mushrooms, salt and pepper along with 1 cup of water.
Continue cooking over medium-high for 15-20 minutes, until almost all the liquid has evaporated. Reduce heat to low and keep warm.
To make the yoghurt, mix all ingredients in a bowl and keep chilled.
For the pancakes, whisk chickpea flour and salt together, then add 1 cup of water and whisk until smooth.
Lightly grease a large non-stick frying pan and set over medium-high heat.
Pour in about ½ cup batter, gently spreading out with the back of a spoon to make a flat pancake.
Cook for 2-3 minutes each side, until lightly browned and cooked through.
Repeat with remaining batter; you should have three pancakes.
To serve, spread each pancake generously with minted yoghurt.
Pile over cucumber ribbons, then top with spiced portobellos.
Sprinkle with sliced almonds and serve immediately.