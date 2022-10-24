Voyager 2022 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Gluten free, vegan pancakes

Taupo & Turangi Herald
By Olivia Moore / That Green Olive
2 mins to read
Chickpea pancakes are versatile enough to use often. Photo / Olivia Moore

I went through a phase a few years ago of making savoury chickpea pancakes at least once every week.

Sometimes for breakfast, sometimes for lunch - and always loaded with delicious toppings; pesto, hummus, sauteed veges, roasted nuts or whatever leftovers were in the fridge.

The batter is so easy to make - just chickpea flour and water - so is naturally gluten free and vegan.

This time, I've paired the pancakes with a flavourful mushroom sauce, and refreshing minted yoghurt and cucumber.

Give this recipe a go for lunch or a light dinner; you'll revisit those pancakes again I'm sure!

Go to Olivia's website www.thatgreenolive.com for more recipes.

Chickpea Pancakes with Spiced Portobellos, Cucumber and Minted Yoghurt

Serves 3

SPICED PORTOBELLOS
250g portobello mushrooms
1 large onion, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp ground black pepper
¼ tsp ground nutmeg

MINTED YOGHURT
1 cup Greek yoghurt
2 tbsp packed mint leaves, shredded
¼ tsp salt

CHICKPEA PANCAKES
1 cup chickpea flour
½ tsp salt

1 small cucumber, sliced into ribbons
Sliced almonds, to garnish

METHOD
Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.

Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes until just beginning to brown.

Add spices and cook, stirring often, for a further 3 minutes.

Add mushrooms, salt and pepper along with 1 cup of water.

Continue cooking over medium-high for 15-20 minutes, until almost all the liquid has evaporated. Reduce heat to low and keep warm.

To make the yoghurt, mix all ingredients in a bowl and keep chilled.

For the pancakes, whisk chickpea flour and salt together, then add 1 cup of water and whisk until smooth.

Lightly grease a large non-stick frying pan and set over medium-high heat.

Pour in about ½ cup batter, gently spreading out with the back of a spoon to make a flat pancake.

Cook for 2-3 minutes each side, until lightly browned and cooked through.

Repeat with remaining batter; you should have three pancakes.

To serve, spread each pancake generously with minted yoghurt.

Pile over cucumber ribbons, then top with spiced portobellos.

Sprinkle with sliced almonds and serve immediately.

