Chickpea pancakes are versatile enough to use often. Photo / Olivia Moore

I went through a phase a few years ago of making savoury chickpea pancakes at least once every week.

Sometimes for breakfast, sometimes for lunch - and always loaded with delicious toppings; pesto, hummus, sauteed veges, roasted nuts or whatever leftovers were in the fridge.

The batter is so easy to make - just chickpea flour and water - so is naturally gluten free and vegan.

This time, I've paired the pancakes with a flavourful mushroom sauce, and refreshing minted yoghurt and cucumber.

Give this recipe a go for lunch or a light dinner; you'll revisit those pancakes again I'm sure!

Chickpea Pancakes with Spiced Portobellos, Cucumber and Minted Yoghurt

Serves 3

SPICED PORTOBELLOS

250g portobello mushrooms

1 large onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

MINTED YOGHURT

1 cup Greek yoghurt

2 tbsp packed mint leaves, shredded

¼ tsp salt

CHICKPEA PANCAKES

1 cup chickpea flour

½ tsp salt

1 small cucumber, sliced into ribbons

Sliced almonds, to garnish

METHOD

Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.

Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes until just beginning to brown.

Add spices and cook, stirring often, for a further 3 minutes.

Add mushrooms, salt and pepper along with 1 cup of water.

Continue cooking over medium-high for 15-20 minutes, until almost all the liquid has evaporated. Reduce heat to low and keep warm.

To make the yoghurt, mix all ingredients in a bowl and keep chilled.

For the pancakes, whisk chickpea flour and salt together, then add 1 cup of water and whisk until smooth.

Lightly grease a large non-stick frying pan and set over medium-high heat.

Pour in about ½ cup batter, gently spreading out with the back of a spoon to make a flat pancake.

Cook for 2-3 minutes each side, until lightly browned and cooked through.

Repeat with remaining batter; you should have three pancakes.

To serve, spread each pancake generously with minted yoghurt.

Pile over cucumber ribbons, then top with spiced portobellos.

Sprinkle with sliced almonds and serve immediately.