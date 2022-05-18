Popular Lake Taupō Hospice fundraiser #Fabulous is returning in August. Photo / Supplied

Netflix has Ru Paul's Drag Race, Lake Taupō Hospice has #Fabulous.

An even bigger and better version of the popular fundraiser, which sold out in 48 hours last year, is back and what better time to announce it than in the middle of Hospice Awareness Week.

Lake Taupō Hospice provides care and support for anyone living with a life-limiting illness such as heart failure, motor neuron disease, MS or cancer. It cares for families and friends too, both before and after death.

Most people receiving support are cared for in their own homes with the aim of allowing them to live every moment in whatever way is important to them.

Lake Taupō Hospice community relations manager Ross Mortimer says awareness and funds raised during both Hospice Awareness Week and through #Fabulous are vital.

"For us, we are one of the smallest hospices in the country and very likely the lowest funded," he says.

"It's been a really challenging time with Covid-19 for Hospice, both in the fundraising capacity but also the complexities that come into caring for people who are immunocompromised.

"We are so proud that throughout this pandemic, we have been there and shown up in whatever way our patients need. We have had to change the way we care, to protect our patients and families, but we have always been there."

He says the awareness week is about spreading Hospice's message and creating awareness, but also thanking the community.

"We can only do what we do because of the support of our community. Having to raise well over a million dollars a year here in Taupō and the fact that we are able to do that speaks to the generosity of this community."

#Fabulous is Lake Taupō's major fundraiser each year. All 400 tickets to last year's event sold out in two days and raised $50,000.

Ross says this year, the event will be held on two nights, August 12 and 13, with 800 tickets available and a fundraising goal of $100,000.

"Last year, I was presented with this idea and I was really apprehensive about whether it would work as a fundraiser for Hospice. But at the end of the day, Hospice is about caring for everyone in the community, so we loved the inclusivity aspect of holding a drag race and we went with it.

During #Fabulous, locals brave the stage in drag to raise money for Lake Taupō Hospice. Photo / Supplied

"The response was amazing. We sought out eight people from the local business community to get outside of their comfort zones for Hospice and we have done the same this year. I now know more about drag than I ever thought I would, I know how to convert women's heels to men's and that there's a glitter shortage in New Zealand."

After the event, he had people from all over New Zealand asking him how to buy tickets for the next event. Now, they have their chance.

"The crew last year were iconic and this year we have been so lucky. In every capacity we are raising the bar, running over two nights, for 800 people, more confetti cannons, more glitter, more everything. It will be glamorous, glitzy, and outrageous.

"The Great Lake Centre is quite intimate and there were moments where people were that fixated on the stage, they were leaning forward, jaw to the ground. They go to see men in wigs but what they see is a really polished, impressive performance.

"I'm really excited about this year's group, we have people from all backgrounds, a range of ages and professions - and people from non-obvious professions like the trades."

Lake Taupō Hospice CEO Karlynne Earp says one of the things that stood out about the first #Fabulous last year, was the eagerness of the community to support Hospice.

She says #Fabulous is "a celebration of our amazing community of whom we are in service of".

"This event means so much to our team because seeing the community get behind it, you see the response not only to the drag element but just Hospice in general, it's really special.

"There are people that would never have been to a drag event, but they did it to support Hospice and they loved it. It's really, really cool."

Tickets for #Fabulous go on sale on May 26 and will be available from the Lake Taupō Hospice website: www.laketaupohospice.co.nz

Throughout the coming weeks, the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald will be announcing each of the brave local identities who have agreed to take the stage for a great cause, so stay tuned.