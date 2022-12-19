Malva pudding is an authentic South African dessert, perfect for Christmas.

Roots Café is Taupō’s newest speciality café.

Husband and wife team, Warren and Nikki Brickell - born and bred on the east coast of South Africa - have brought together their love of entertaining friends and family around the dinner table in a style that is unique and different for Taupō.

The speciality is authentic Brussels waffles, which are light and fluffy and make the perfect bases to be topped with an array of savoury or sweet toppings.

They serve everything from waffles topped with ‘slaw and tender southern-fried buttermilk chicken, with shaved maple pecan butter and spicy maple syrup, to a waffle topped with fresh seasonal fruit, berry coulis, cream and pistachio and white chocolate crumble.

There is an option for everyone, including a cabinet of sweet treats and a lighter no-waffles menu.

The couple say it is very important for them to pay tribute to where they are from, having immigrated to New Zealand six years ago, and this is expressed in the name.

“Roots Café is all about sharing the unique fusion of different external cultural influences that make up South African flavours, and putting down roots in this town surrounded by the beauty of the lake and mountains.”

The café is family-friendly, with a children’s play area and outside tables with hooks for dog leads. The menu also caters to gluten-friendly and vegan options, allowing the waffles to be enjoyed by everyone.

Roots Café, with its relaxed and vibrant atmosphere, aims to bring people together over good tasty food, creating new memories with friends, family and colleagues, and remembering the ones we have shared together.

Malva pudding

Malva pudding is an authentic South African dessert, perfect for Christmas.

The pudding

180g sugar

2 eggs

1 Tbsp apricot jam

150g flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 generous Tbsp butter melted

1 tsp vinegar

1/3 cup milk

The sauce

200ml cream

100g butter

120g sugar

1/3 cup hot water, or brandy for a Christmas flair

2 tsp vanilla essence

Method