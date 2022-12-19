Roots Café is Taupō’s newest speciality café.
Husband and wife team, Warren and Nikki Brickell - born and bred on the east coast of South Africa - have brought together their love of entertaining friends and family around the dinner table in a style that is unique and different for Taupō.
The speciality is authentic Brussels waffles, which are light and fluffy and make the perfect bases to be topped with an array of savoury or sweet toppings.
They serve everything from waffles topped with ‘slaw and tender southern-fried buttermilk chicken, with shaved maple pecan butter and spicy maple syrup, to a waffle topped with fresh seasonal fruit, berry coulis, cream and pistachio and white chocolate crumble.
There is an option for everyone, including a cabinet of sweet treats and a lighter no-waffles menu.
The couple say it is very important for them to pay tribute to where they are from, having immigrated to New Zealand six years ago, and this is expressed in the name.
“Roots Café is all about sharing the unique fusion of different external cultural influences that make up South African flavours, and putting down roots in this town surrounded by the beauty of the lake and mountains.”
The café is family-friendly, with a children’s play area and outside tables with hooks for dog leads. The menu also caters to gluten-friendly and vegan options, allowing the waffles to be enjoyed by everyone.
Roots Café, with its relaxed and vibrant atmosphere, aims to bring people together over good tasty food, creating new memories with friends, family and colleagues, and remembering the ones we have shared together.
Malva pudding
Malva pudding is an authentic South African dessert, perfect for Christmas.
The pudding
- 180g sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 Tbsp apricot jam
- 150g flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 generous Tbsp butter melted
- 1 tsp vinegar
- 1/3 cup milk
The sauce
- 200ml cream
- 100g butter
- 120g sugar
- 1/3 cup hot water, or brandy for a Christmas flair
- 2 tsp vanilla essence
Method
- Preheat oven to 180C and grease an oven dish; you’ll need an approx. 7 x 7 x 1 ½ inch dish.
- Beat sugar and eggs until thick and add the apricot jam.
- Add melted butter and vinegar, then mix in sifted flour, salt and baking soda.
- Pour into the greased dish and bake for 30 – 40 minutes until golden brown.
- While baking, make the sauce ready to pour over the pudding as soon as it comes out the oven.
- Melt sauce ingredients together on the stove top, stirring well.
- Pour over the hot pudding and leave to rest, while the sauce is absorbed into the pudding.
- Serve with custard, cream or icecream.