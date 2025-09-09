The council said no decision had been made about the nursery’s future, but that it was “looking into the viability of its operations” and had made a proposal to nursery staff.

Amalgamated Workers Union New Zealand, which has members in the nursery workforce, claimed the council was closing the facility largely because it had “not been adequately maintained”.

A union spokesperson called this “deeply disappointing” and “short-sighted”.

The union estimated nine staff worked at the site and anticipated there would be job losses if the closure went ahead.

Flowers grown in the council nursery are often used for city beautification. Photo / Ben Fraser

The spokesperson said the team included people who had been with the council for “decades”.

“Their knowledge, commitment and contribution to the community cannot simply be replaced or overlooked.”

It would be “unfair” to cite inadequate maintenance, the spokesperson said.

“This neglect should not now be used as justification for shutting down what has long been a vital and valued community asset.”

The union urged the council “to reconsider” and “explore genuine alternatives to closure”.

“The community deserves better than to see decades of service and growth discarded in this way.”

Former Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick is a regular buyer at the nursery.

She said she was “very sad” when informed she may not be able to pick up her usual order after October because of the potential closure.

She called the facility “a real asset” with untapped potential.

Former Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / Laura Smith

She highlighted the opportunity to harness geothermal energy for plant propagation, saying the facility “ought to be harnessed” rather than lost.

Chadwick said staff she spoke to appeared “upset” but could not comment publicly.

“They are loyal and love what they do,” she said. “Don’t overlook the potential down there.”

She understood “times are tough” but was concerned at the lack of public information, which she said had led to widespread rumours.

“Why are we confused?” she said. “Why didn’t we know this was even bubbling away?

“I hope they take all that into account and take it out to the public.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell responded to online speculation on Monday about the nursery potentially closing.

“Council has not yet made a decision about the future of our nursery,” she posted on Facebook.

She explained a proposal was ongoing, driven by the council’s “intention to improve community services” and “reduce cost” to ratepayers.

She said nothing has been confirmed and a decision was likely at the end of October.

Rotorua's nursery was previously operated by Infracore before last year's amalgamation with the council. Photo / File

A council spokesperson said a proposal had been presented to nursery staff and the council would not comment further on this yet.

“No decision has been made to close the nursery in October,” the statement said.

A “change process” was ongoing following the amalgamation of former council-controlled organisation, Infracore with the council’s works department in November.

An internal consultation document was shared with council staff on August 12 and feedback closed on August 27.

That feedback was “being carefully reviewed” before decisions would be made, said the spokesperson.

They confirmed this was “unrelated” to using the facility to store abandoned trolleys uplifted under a new bylaw.

Rotorua’s city gardens “will not be impacted” by any nursery decision.

“As consultation with staff is still under way, we will be able to provide further information once the change process has finished.”

They said a decision on the nursery will be made by the incoming council, after October’s local election.

Voting in the election closes on October 11.

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.