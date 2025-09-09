Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Future of Rotorua nursery in question: Union claims it is set to close, council says no decision made

Mathew Nash
By
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Rotorua Lakes Council's nursery on Queen's Drive is open to the public but its future operation is uncertain. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Lakes Council's nursery on Queen's Drive is open to the public but its future operation is uncertain. Photo / NZME

The future of Rotorua Lakes Council’s nursery is up in the air after decades of operation, with claims that jobs are on the line.

The council insists no decisions have been made, as a union claims the nursery could be shut down within the next 12 months.

The nursery on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save