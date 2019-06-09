When asked why the bank stopped offering transactions involving cash, he said the safety of staff was paramount and no decision regarding the future provision of full services had been made.

Quayle confirmed NZCU Central representatives would attend tonight's meeting.

A Murupara community member, who would not be named, said suggestions the town had now run out of money were exaggerations. However, the man confirmed businesses had been restricting the amount of money going out.

"It's challenging for people, but I think the local community will work together on this. There is a meeting tonight and discussions with the bank."

The man said the bank was important to the community as it was "a service a lot of people rely on".

"Hopefully common sense prevails. Hopefully, it will provide some service for the community."

The man said he felt Murupara had received a bad reputation from the ATM theft and other incidents such as the theft of ambulance equipment in March. This was "unfair", he said.

"I see bad stuff happening in other places ... but being a small community, the bad stuff, that's blown out of proportion. Generally speaking, the community here are wonderful.

"Most likely someone's come from out of town. I don't know who, or what, or anything, but it seems a bit out of context with the community."

Murupara resident Mem Jenner said community leaders were meeting this evening to discuss the town's position.

The economic development of the town sat high among the priorities of the leaders and they were looking for positive ways forward, she said.