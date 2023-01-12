Ropes and Thrills Rotorua founder Alex Schmid standing where the planned tourism offering will be at the Waipā Mountain Bike Park. Photo / Laura Smith

Ropes and Thrills Rotorua founder Alex Schmid standing where the planned tourism offering will be at the Waipā Mountain Bike Park. Photo / Laura Smith

A four-level high-ropes course and adventure hub could be open by Christmas - if funding is secured to build it.

The proposed affordable, family-friendly adventure tourism attraction at Waipā Mountain Bike Park was expected to create about 20 jobs and has the backing of a local tourism boss, who says it will deliver a “world-class tourism product” for Rotorua.

Engineer Alex Schmid said it took a year to have building consent approved, and he wanted to wait until that was finalised before moving on to the final stage of securing funding. The build could take as little as six weeks.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, potential investors had steered clear, but Schmid said similar offerings in Rotorua had shown adventure tourism “could withstand the worst crisis you could ever imagine”.

Schmid would not disclose the total cost of the project or what investment was being sought, but in August, Rotorua Lakes Council issued a commercial building consent valued at $1.7 million for a new high-ropes structure on Waipā State Mill Rd.

Schmid founded and saw the Redwoods Treewalk develop about eight years ago, and was in search of a new project.

The adventure-seeker knew the area, being a keen mountain biker and user of the park, and saw the potential a high-ropes course could have there.

He also had a relationship with the manufacturers, fellow Germans KristallTurm.

He sent an email to Red Stag Timber: “I have a brilliant idea that would fit perfectly at the site.”

Customers for the kind of activity it was were already at the park, and the data was there to back it up, Schmid said.

Red Stag Timber commercial manager Paul Laing with Ropes and Thrills Rotorua founder Alex Schmid. Photo / Laura Smith

“It makes it much much easier to make it successful.”

Rotorua Mountain Bike Club president Clair Coker previously told the Rotorua Daily Post the city was like Disneyland to mountain bikers, and a report by Rotorua NZ found the return of international visitors could mean the total number of people taking part in mountain biking in Rotorua could reach 219,956 by 2026.

At the Waipā park itself, there were more than 300,000 visitors each year, and that number was increasing, Schmid said.

Domestic tourists would make up about 70 per cent of the business’ clientele.

Schmid said the idea was to make the high-ropes course affordable for groups, friends, and families wanting to give it a go. It was expected to cost an adult $37 for two hours.

He said this was important to offer the community.

The high-ropes course would be 20 metres high and consist of four levels.

The course itself would be up to 20 metres high - about four levels - and each component would be able to be switched out. It would range in difficulty, and it would be entirely up to the customer what they wanted to try out.

There would also be a children’s course, and Schmid said he was excited to see the faces of young users progressing towards conquering the full course as they grew.

Future growth was also on the cards, with space already allocated for a zipline from the high-ropes structure.

When it was complete, Schmid said it would employ approximately 15 - 20 part-time and full-time staff.

Asked what his excitement levels were like having reached this stage, he said they were at an “11 out of 10”.

Red Stag Timber commercial manager Paul Laing said the project aligned with what was envisioned at the park long-term.

The resource consent had existed for about 10 years, and so it was a wait for the right project to come along, as well as the right brain behind it.

“It’s something that added to the offering out here at Waipā. Something that utilised the trees.

“The beauty of this system is that the trees are a part of it.”

Trail Kitchen fuels adventure seekers at Rotorua's Waipā Mountain Bike Park. Photo / Laura Smith

He believed adventure tourism offerings were more resilient than people thought they ever would be.

The overall goal was to further develop the adventure hub to include other offerings such as hotels or restaurants.

Rotorua NZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the high-ropes system had a strong track record in adventure eco-tourism, having been installed in more than 55 locations in 30 countries.

“This gives us great confidence that they will deliver a world-class tourism product here in Rotorua, also.

“As we increasingly look to ensure our destinations’ values are embedded in the visitor experience, we welcome this eco-tourism venture as it aligns with our vision to become known as a place that exhibits and encourages sustainable practices.”

Wilson said he believed it will “significantly complement” Rotorua’s existing tourism landscape and enhance the area’s suite of offerings as a destination.