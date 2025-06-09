Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post / Reviews

Freaky Friday in Rotorua: Local students shine in hit musical

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

The cast of Freaky Friday by Rotorua Girls' High School and Rotorua Boys' High School. Photo / Supplied

The cast of Freaky Friday by Rotorua Girls' High School and Rotorua Boys' High School. Photo / Supplied

Kelly Makiha
Review by Kelly Makiha
Kelly Makiha, a Multimedia Journalist at the Rotorua Daily Post, specialises in court and police reporting.
Learn more

Review

I know it’s cold, but if you don’t step away from the fire and get your chuff on a seat in front of the Freaky Friday cast in Rotorua one night this week, you’ll regret it.

Freaky Friday - a joint Rotorua Girls’ High School and Rotorua Boys’ High

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post