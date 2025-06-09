Director Bridget Donovan has done a remarkable job of creating a superstar cast from a group of students who aren’t necessarily individual stars, although, like any production, there were standout performers.

The storyline of a mother and daughter navigating the tricky predicament of accidentally swapping bodies was simple and easy to follow.

Unlike previous school productions I’ve attended, it helped that you weren’t trying to follow a plot from students attempting to say their lines in a different accent.

It had its moments of being sweet and thought-provoking (with some families no doubt empathising with the trials and tribulations of family dynamics), but mostly it was funny.

Musically, it was kept relatively simple, which allowed soloists the chance to shine.

Freaky Friday tells the heartwarming and hilarious story of an overworked mother played by Sarah-Maree Dupavillon (right) and her teenage daughter played by Maria Davenhill who magically swap bodies.

That’s where Maria Davenhill, who played the lead role of the daughter, Ellie Blake, provided the first wow moment.

Her projection in not only her clear line delivery but also her toneful vocals proved she was surely no stranger to the stage.

Sarah-Marie Dupavillon, in her role as the mother, Katherine Blake, had the crowd in stitches with her quick one-liners and perfect use of body language to fit the situation.

While we’re used to seeing Toby James with a guitar strapped to him, he proved his musical worth by nailing his solos while delivering a commanding performance in the role of Mike (the stepdad).

Year 9 student Harper Sharp, playing the role of Ellie’s little brother, Fletcher Blake, was a crowd favourite and was cast perfectly.

But if ever there was a performer to win over the audience based on facials alone, that award goes to Kaprice Mita playing the role of sassy Savannah.

In a struggle over the sought-after hourglass during the song No More Fear, Mita has the crowd roaring with laughter.

Opening night of Freaky Friday was met with a standing ovation and haka. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Opening night was received with a standing ovation and a haka from Raukura (Rotorua Boys’ High School) past and present students in the audience - a perfect way to show the appreciation of the hard work and dedication of the students and staff involved.

The show runs most days until June 14, including evening and matinee shows.

See the Rotorua Girls’ High School website rghs.school.nz for more information and tickets, which are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.