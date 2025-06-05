Director Bridget Donovan said the cast and crew were a fantastic group of rangatahi who connected “almost instantly”.
“This 2025 cast has been outstanding. The exuberance you see on stage is the result of hard work, perseverance and their willingness to explore and create together. We’ve loved bringing it to life.”
The cast features 37 students, a crew of 20, and a staff production team of 25.
It promises to be a “true celebration of student talent and teamwork”.
The show runs most days until June 14, including evening and matinee shows.
See the Rotorua Girls’ High School website rghs.school.nz for more information and tickets, which are $15 for adults and $10 for students.