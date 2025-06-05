The cast of Freaky Friday by Rotorua Girls' High School and Rotorua Boys' High School. Photo / Supplied

After hundreds of hours of rehearsals involving more than 100 students and staff from Rotorua Girls’ High and Rotorua Boys’ High Schools, the curtain is set to rise on the schools’ latest joint production - Freaky Friday the Musical.

The show opens at the Rotorua Girls’ High School’s Performing Arts Centre tonight.

Based on the original novel and Disney film, Freaky Friday is a story about empathy, perspective and the bond between a mother and daughter.

Freaky Friday actors Sarah-Maree Dupavillon (left) and Cherry Wheeler. Photo / Supplied

The story features an overworked mother (played by Sarah-Maree Dupavillon) and her teenage daughter (played by Maria Davenhill) who magically swap bodies.