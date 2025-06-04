State Highway 2 in Waimana, near Whakatāne, was also closed, police said. Motorists were asked to take alternative routes or delay their travel.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed much of the upper North Island overnight, but the MetService rain radar shows the worst of the thunderstorms have moved to the west of the country.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council duty flood manager Roger Waugh said the council’s flood room was activated at 6.30am and has provided warnings across the major river schemes east of Te Puke.

He said the operations team was checking the condition of flood infrastructure and drainage systems, assessing the weather conditions in key areas, and pumping out flood waters from affected drainage canals.

Whakatāne District Council said there were pockets of flooding and debris on the road including trees down on Galatea Rd.

In a social media post, the council said trees and a powerline were down in Matatā.

There were reports of multiple power outages across the district, including in Whakatāne, Galatea, and Murupara.

At about 8.30am the Horizon Networks website listed two unplanned power outages from weather-related damage.

Taupō Civil Defence said the Tauranga-Taupō River near Tūrangi had peaked and evacuations were unlikely.

“Flow data shows that the Tauranga-Taupō River north of Tūrangi has likely now peaked. The river level is expected to begin to fall.”

Earlier, LandSar teams visited about 70 properties in the area to advise people to prepare to evacuate if necessary.

Most of the places were holiday homes, and only 20 properties were occupied with about 35 people total.

Civil Defence centres set up in Tūrangi and Taupō were expected to be stood down later today.