The tree removal had made a huge difference to playing conditions say Rotorua Hockey. Video/Ben Fraser

The community will have the chance to collect free firewood when work to remove large trees at Smallbone Park is completed.

The work to remove the trees is well underway with the aim to improve playing conditions and maintenance at the hockey turf, Rotorua Lakes Council said today.

Large trees have been removed at Smallbone Park. Photo / Ben Fraser

Rotorua Hockey Association Club Manager, Neil Watson, said the tree removal had made a huge difference for playing conditions with much more light and warmth coming through since the work began.

Native tree and shrub replanting will occur in the areas where the exotic trees have been felled to enhance the stream side ecology and environment.

Once work is completed and the contractors have left the site, the community will be able to collect the leftover wood in a safe and orderly manner.

Access to the reserve and park is expected to be restored by the end of next week.

The council said it appreciated everyone's patience while contractors completed the work.