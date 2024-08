A two-storey home in Matata is on fire. Photo / File

A two-storey home in Matata is on fire. Photo / File

Firefighters are battling a fire in a two-storey home in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, Fire and Emergency says.

A spokesperson said fire crews were called to the property in Matata, west of Whakatāne, at 12.58pm, arriving at 1.16pm.

The two-storey dwelling’s exterior rear was described as “well-involved” upon arrival.

Three fire crews with a tanker are at the scene.